Few days left to register for this weekend’s 44th Annual Key Biscayne Lighthouse race

After a year COVID-induced hiatus, the 44th annual Lighthouse Run & Walk race will take place this Saturday, November 13, from 7.30am to 10am. Have you registered?

Participants will be taking part in one of two events – a 5K or 10K Run or Walk – starting at the Lighthouse inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, touring a circuit on the island, and returning to the finish line under the historic Key Biscayne Lighthouse.

The event brings together the young and old, families and corporations that run as a team. Admission is free to the state park for this event, and there will be water stations and distance clocks throughout the tour.

It also offers food, water and drinks for adults, music and even massages for the runners after the race! The cost of registration is $ 30.

The 5K Run & Walk starts at 7:50 a.m. and the 10K run starts at 7:40 a.m.

You have until Friday, November 12, to register. There is no registration on the same day of the race. To register, click here.