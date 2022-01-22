And then there were five.

The fifth person involved in Monday’s early morning armed robbery of two teenagers and several car burglaries turned himself in to the South Miami Police Department and has been turned over to the Key Biscayne Police Department, shutting a case that shook up victims, their parents and the community.

Levare Holton, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with three felonies — as an adult — for armed robbery with a mask, burglary and grand theft.

The other four suspects were captured earlier in the week after police were led to a South Miami residence where two stolen cars were found. Once the four young men got into the cars, officers conducted a traffic stop, and after a brief foot pursuit, all four were apprehended and charged with the same felonies – but as juveniles.

They also face similar charges in other jurisdictions.

“At this point, we’ll have some investigative work to do and, of course, the State Attorney’s work,” Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said Saturday afternoon. “But, we’re not looking for any further subjects.”

Sousa called the crimes, which happened in a very short time period not long after midnight Monday, “the most egregious thing that’s occurred since I’ve been here.”

Sousa emerged from a long list of national candidates to replace retired Chief Charles Press and moved over from the much larger Fort Lauderdale Police Department in October.

“Like I was stressing before, this is excellent work by our detectives and also the collaboration between them and Miami-Dade Police, South Miami Police (and several other police units),” he said.

The speed in which this case was solved also is important, Sousa said.

“It’s a lesson to those who want to commit a crime on Key Biscayne that we’re not going to stop, and we’re going to keep pushing to solve it,” Sousa said.

He said he will attend the next Village Council meeting on Feb. 8 and lay out the department’s plan for future policing efforts on Key Biscayne, a point of concern from several residents who spoke — some emotionally — at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“I don’t want (these types of crimes) to happen again,” Sousa said.