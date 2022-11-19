Fifty years of Key Biscayne history – one week at a time

Starting in 2019, I had been doing some ad hoc work for, including photographing events and social gatherings on the Key for “Beachcombings.”

One day I was in the office at work at my desk when I got curious about the bound volumes lining the bookshelves around me. I took a closer look and realized they contained Islanders dating back to 1968 — over 50 years of papers about the life and times of Key Biscayne.

I randomly pulled a volume dated 2006 from the shelves and flipped through the pages. My first reaction was amusement — it was fun to see photos of friends and neighbors and remember what they looked like 15 years earlier.

When I looked at the papers more closely, though, something resonated more deeply. I realized that many of the news stories from back then covered the same issues we face today — everything from beach restoration to planning for the Fourth of July parade to concerns about Virginia Key and development.

I asked Justo Rey, the publisher of the Islander, if he would allow me to compile excerpts from the old papers for publication each week. He readily agreed, and the “Throwback” feature was born. The first few Throwbacks were only a half-page but over time they grew to cover a full page.

This issue marks my 100th week of compiling Throwback. While I have greatly enjoyed putting the feature together, it’s time for someone else to take over so that I can focus on other projects, including continuing to write this column.

I have enjoyed looking through the old issues and taking walks down memory lane, but more importantly, I have enjoyed hearing feedback from so many people about what Throwback has meant to them. A few weeks ago Throwback included a story about Bob and Natalie Conser moving to Paris in 1989. Bob saw the story and called to thank me. It was good to hear from him — we hadn’t spoken in several months. “That article brought back so many memories,” he told me.

That’s really what Throwback is all about.

My work on Throwback has been a labor of love. I want to express my appreciation to Justo for trusting me with the feature. He has helped me become a better journalist and taught me more important life lessons than I could ever name. I also extend my thanks to Catherine Malinin Dunn — the “Comma Queen” — for her stellar editing skills and advice on Throwback content.

