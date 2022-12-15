FillABag and Mangroves to be subject of Citizen Science talk this Thursday

Founded in 2018 by three like-minded friends and residents of Key Biscayne, FillABag has a very simple concept with big environmental impact: turn simple daily beach walks into meaningful cleanup experiences, picking up plastic and trash, using buckets that we provide at Fill A Bag Stations.

One of the founders, longtime resident Manny Rionda, continues to this day, his dedication to the cleaning of shorelines in Key Biscayne and around the Country.

Rionda will be the featured speaker at this Thursday’s Citizen Scientist Project lecture on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

This month’s meeting will be in the Lighthouse Room – 2nd Floor - at the Key Biscayne Community Center, 10 Village Green Way on Key Biscayne.

Rionda’s session will also be available online via Zoom, Meeting ID: 820 0863 9373, Password: 613438.

This year, in a partnership including Key Biscayne Citizen Science Project, FillABag, and Miami EcoAdventures, a new initiative to clean mangroves around Key Biscayne was launched. Mangroves are a very important ecosystem for marine environments but are often ignored during cleanup events due to the difficulty in accessing them.

This month’s lecture will include a short description of mangrove ecosystems, followed by video of a TEDx talk from Manny, and a Q&A with the audience.

Refreshments will be served, and the event is Free & Open to the Public. Students are encouraged to attend with a parent or guardian.

For more information, call the Key Biscayne Community Foundation at (305) 361-2770 or clicking here.

To learn more about FillABag, click here.