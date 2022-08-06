Three residents are running for the privilege to be mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne: Fausto Gomez, Katie Petros and Joe Rasco. With early voting starting Monday, August 8th and the primary just 20 days ways, here is our final installment of endorsements from village residents for their favorite candidate.

These endorsements are presented in the order they were received.

We thank the residents for taking the time to share their thoughts and we are confident Fausto, Joe and Katie appreciate their support. The primary election, which will eliminate one of the candidates from the November general election, takes place Aug 23.

For Fausto Gomez

I do not know Fausto. But I see him every morning standing alone on a street corner waiving to the community. That is dedication and commitment to a job. He is a different face from the politics and policies of the past and I will give him a chance.

We have many challenges facing us and I want someone who is devoted to Key Biscayne. I am voting for Fausto.

Maxne Sonnenschein

Support for Fausto Gomez

I am writing in support of Fausto Gomez for Mayor of Key Biscayne.

Both Fausto and his wife Alina have been friends for many years. They have traveled with me on my India tours, and I really came to know how kind, caring and thoughtful they are. For example, after my husband passed away, Fausto came with me when I needed to buy a new car.

Fausto's work as president of the Board of Ocean Club, where we live, was decisive, efficient, and he listened to residents' concerns. When elected, Key Biscayne will get things accomplished with the same compassion, strong government, and professionalism that we at Ocean Club have experienced.

Ruth Rosenwasser

Endorsement for Fausto Gomez

Dear Islander News

Congratulations for your initiative to publish endorsement letters prior to the August 23 Mayoral primaries. Here is mine:

In the coming years, we face a number of substantial infrastructure projects. These will require significant investments. Last year we selected a Village manager with the experience and skills to execute impactful infrastructure projects. Now we need a mayor who can lead the Council through these complex negotiations. We need a mayor who has the ability to negotiate with the State of Florida, with Miami-Dade County and with the City of Miami.

We also need someone with experience. Our new mayor shall have the skill to bring together parties of opposing ideologies and reach compromises.

I think Fausto Gomez is the best qualified candidate for leading the Council to be more decisive and efficient. Therefore, I encourage you to vote for Fausto Gomez for mayor in the upcoming primaries".

Juan Santaella Sr.

Mini endorsement for Fausto Gomez

I am voting for Fausto Gomez to be Mayor of Key Biscayne. He is the most qualified and has a commanding grasp of the issues facing our community. I also like that his only commitment is to us. He is not accepting political contributions and can rightly say that he is “Unbought and Unbossed.” I ask all my friends and neighbors to join me in voting for Fausto Gomez.

Fabian Izquierdo

Joe Rasco is the choice

There is no better option to lead Key Biscayne than Joe Rasco. Joe’s long history of what he has done to make Key Biscayne the incredible community we appreciate today is unparalleled by the other candidates. His dedication through the years demonstrates that his care for this community is REAL. He has made this his longtime residency. His family continues to make their home Key Biscayne. And Joe has continually fought to make this the very best place to live for all of us – families, retirees, single, condo owners, home owners – ALL of us! This has been my parents’ home for 50 years, and is now my and my daughter’s home. I would not entrust my home to anyone else. There are many issues Key Biscayne faces today, but Joe is the only person who can – and will – get things done for the betterment of us all.

Thomas J. Bercu

For Katie Petros

I have known Katie for 20 years. I am proud to be her friend and neighbor. I support her candidacy for mayor because she possesses three important traits:

Character. Competency. Commitment.

Key Biscayne will be fortunate to have her good judgment and steady hand at the helm.

Marco A. Gomez

Endorsement for Katie Petros for Mayor

I wholeheartedly endorse Katie Petros. I have known Katie for over 20 years. We served together on the Board of Trustees for our children’s school during a very difficult and contentious period of transition where the board developed the school’s first strategic plan, addressed financial and governance challenges, and worked through the hiring of a new Head of School. Katie earned the respect of all constituencies at the school and emerged as a recognized leader under whom the school flourished. Katie is bright, a quick study, thoroughly prepared, a consensus builder, an excellent and engaged listener, articulate, determined, goal-focused, and highly analytical. She is always gracious and thoughtfully frames her insightful questions in the most respectful manner. Her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor serve her well in building bridges. She used these same skills in serving so successfully on the Village Council and would be an outstanding mayor.

Nancy Halula

Post-debate support for Katie Petros

I attended the Islander News major debate last week. I went with an open mind and was very impressed with Katie Petros. She was smart, well informed and polite. She cares about the Key and understands all the problems of all the people who live here, and the concerns, big and small. She truly loves the key and wants to help save the problems now and in the future.

Let's get back to Key Biscayne nice I think Katie can do that.

Ann Taintor

I endorse Fausto Gomez

I have just read all the endorsements by my friends and co-residents in the Islander News and everybody wrote marvelous words supporting the candidates. We are blessed to have these three wonderful persons running to become our Mayor.

I have known Joe Rasco by his admirable reputation and service. I would also like a young woman like Katy Petros, with her qualifications, in the position.

However, at this point in time on Key Biscayne, I’m convinced Fausto’s profession is best suited to confront the challenges to our home, Key Biscayne.

I am confident that even though just one of them will eventually serve the next term as Mayor, the three of them will continue working together for the good of our community.

Adriana Spitale

Joe Rasco Endorsement

I wholeheartedly endorse Joe Rasco for Village of Key Biscayne mayor.

I am a lifelong resident of Key Biscayne (43 years). I am proud to call two generations of the Rasco family my friends and neighbors. The Rascos as a whole are an exceptional family.

Joe is part of the fabric of this community. He was instrumental in Key Biscayne’s founding and incorporation. He has faithfully served as one of our first council members and as well as our Mayor.

Joe has the credibility, experience, and temperament it takes to lead this community. Moreover he has the credibility and relationships “across the bridge” that it will take to ensure that our voices are heard on broader County issues relating to our access, safety, and quality of life.

Joe Rasco is precisely the person we need as our Mayor.

Aabad R. Melwani

Endorsement for Fausto Gomez

As a Key Biscayne resident since 1971, when Casa del Mar was built, my family and I have been a witness to the ever changing landscape of the Key. We have come far from June 1991, when Key Biscayne was first incorporated. To continue moving forward, the leader of Key Biscayne needs to be someone with experience that can navigate our city in the right direction for the benefit of everyone. My wife and I believe with over three decades of tested experience in government affairs, Fausto Gomez would be an excellent choice for mayor.

Dr. Felix and Carmen Sabatés

Joe Rasco endorsement

We will be voting for Joe Rasco for mayor. We have had the pleasure of knowing Joe for 34 years. Over those 34 years we have seen many changes to Key Biscayne. One thing that has not changed is Joe Rasco’s commitment to making Key Biscayne the best community it can be. He has been involved in this community since its inception as a Village and even before. Suffice it to say, we have all been the beneficiaries of his hard work and dedication to this community. He has served as a council member and as mayor. He protects our interests by serving on the Virginia Key Advisory Board.

Joe’s past work history with the county will be of great assistance in the issues the next mayor will face, privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway. Nobody can better protect our Island Paradise more than Joe.

Tom and Maria Moriarty

Mini endorsement for Joe Rasco

I am happily voting for Joe Rasco in this election, and I hope you do the same. Joe is honest and transparent. He has no hidden agenda. He has a great vision for Key Biscayne’s future and the experience to execute it. I know he will keep our community safe, beautiful, and improve our quality of life.

Amelita Montilla Courtney

Why I'm voting for Joe Rasco

Joe Rasco has been part of our bright past and should be part of the exciting future of Key Biscayne. Joe knows our island like no one else. He shaped many of the projects we enjoy today, such as the Village Green. Joe Rasco was crucial to the park’s development despite opposition at the time. As our former mayor, he did the same with the Community Center. Joe saw it as a place where the community could share, do indoor exercise, and where families could have a place for recreation. Every time I use the gym or swimming pool, I am proud of Joe and these great achievements. Joe exemplifies integrity, trust, leadership, vision and experience. Joe Rasco is an asset to our island. We are lucky to live in this paradise, and we should not let anyone take advantage of it. That is why Joe Rasco has my vote.

Chesco Sanchez

Joe Rasco for Mayor

As a resident of Key Biscayne, I and my fellow neighbors deserve a leader with a proven track record. Therefore, I support Joe Rasco for mayor.

Our Village needs someone who we can trust to lead us through the upcoming years, as it will be investing a substantial amount of money to address infrastructure projects. We need to make sure that our mayor has the experience to effectively put our tax dollars to work, with integrity and transparency.

Joe Rasco has served our community for over 30 years (and was) a former council member and mayor. Having recently retired from his 17-year position as Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs for Miami-Dade County, Joe already has a positive professional relationship with leaders at the city, county and state level. Our Village needs this type of support, especially referencing the Rickenbacker Causeway issues, as well as the multiple resiliency projects.

Michelle Duarte

Mini endorsement for Joe Rasco

To me, there is only one choice for mayor: Joe Rasco.

Firstly, he has a successful track record in his two times leading the island administration as mayor. We know what we are getting.

Secondly, he had served as the director of intergovernmental affairs of Miami-Dade County meaning he is the best positioned to get future state and county funding. In fact, that is part of his past accomplishments for our island.

Thirdly, because of his relationships with the City of Miami, the County, and Federal authorities he will be able to create the best deal on a joint use agreement and rehabbing of three bridges plus the entire causeway. Remember, we are living on borrowed time when it comes to the Bear Cut Bridge.

Key Biscayne needs a well-liked, well-connected and experienced mayor to lead us through the next critical years and cement control of our only access route.

Barry Goldmeier

Endorsement for Joe Rasco

Throughout my 30 years of teaching at Key Biscayne K-8 Center, I can proudly say that Joe Rasco has been the greatest supporter of education on the island. I have been a close friend of Joe and his family for over 40 years. He is a man of great integrity, respected by all who know him. He’s passionate and committed to his community, and as a founding member of our village he’s already dedicated decades of his life’s work into building Key Biscayne into both a haven and a paradise. I trust Joe and put my full confidence in him. My family and I are voting for Joe for mayor, and I urge you to do so too.

Lourdes and Monsi Lorido