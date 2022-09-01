Final thoughts from Katie Petros on mayoral campaign

Over the past two months, I have had the honor of running for mayor of Key Biscayne. On a hot August day, in an off-year primary, more than three thousand voters — 38% of all registered voters — made their voices heard.

Although in the end my campaign proved to be unsuccessful, running for office afforded me the opportunity to make new connections, rekindle old friendships, and exchange ideas with countless thoughtful residents who cherish this community as deeply as I do.

I am disappointed, of course, that I will not be on the ballot in November. But I have no doubt that you, the voters, will remain fully informed and engaged when that time comes. I know this because in our interactions over the past eight weeks, you shared your insights on the critical issues affecting our island's future, as well as your present-day concerns. Speaking with so many residents only reinforced what I often said during my campaign: we have so much more in common than that which divides us.

Passions inevitably rise during an election, but going forward, I urge all of you to remember that our most pressing concerns — sea level rise, storm water drainage, underground utilities, Virginia Key, Causeway access and traffic — affect all of us. We will find solutions, and they will be better and happen faster if we find them together.

Finally, I would like to share a word of thanks.

My life has been enriched throughout this campaign. The messages of appreciation I have received over the past week — from those who did, and did not, vote for me — have tempered my disappointment with the result. Your words and acts of kindness have demonstrated to me yet again how remarkable this community is and how we must strive to support each other.

And a very special thanks to those of you who stepped up to work with me through the campaign, wearing my t-shirts, waving on street corners, making phone calls and hosting events on my behalf. Your generosity and kindness will never be forgotten.

The high community participation in this primary reminds us that elections count, and your individual votes determine their outcomes. Let us continue to build on the momentum we demonstrated this August to double the county turnout once again in the November election.

I look forward to seeing you on election day!

Katie Petros is a former Village Councilmember and Key Biscayne mayoral candidate.