Free Speech Forum: Teacher aides improve school performance

by Vicki Simons

A major problem facing many of our schools today is one of overpopulation in the classrooms – too many students taught by too few teachers.

Here on Key Biscayne we are fortunate enough to have a unique group of concerned parents who have, with the support of Principal Frank de Laurier, formed the Key Biscayne School Advisory Committee.

Last term, the committee sent several observers into the classrooms to try to identify possible problem areas. It was unanimously decided that the student-teacher ratio (at KBCS) was too large. Through an overwhelming community effort, enough money was raised to hire seven teacher aides to supplement our regular teaching staff of fourteen.

This move diminished our student-teacher ratio from 30-1 before the teacher aides were hired, to 20-1 after. Later in the term, it was studied that our overall school performance improved about 11% – which is in direct relationship with the institution of the teacher-aide program.

We have every reason to believe that our public school can maintain the quality of the best private school; we are already flushed with success.

Giants win Grasshopper Division

Members of the Giants Little League team are: (front row from left to right) Andy Reinach, Troy Weaver, Will Earle, Matthew Sullivan, Jaimie Zambrano, and coach Bill Earle; (back row from left to right) Coach Jim Brewster, John Chewning, Ramon Rodriguez, Sean Hadas, Ricky Lindner, Carl Meyers, Michael Malinin and Aqui Larrea. Not present for the photo were Bill Crabill and David Maliver.

Cinco de Mayo

Dick Vernon gets into the spirit of the Mexican theme at the Key Biscayne Savings and Loan Anniversary party held all this week. The drawing for the vacation will be next Monday.

Teacher of the Year

Ralph Foster was named Teacher of the Year for the Key Biscayne Community School. He has been a physical education teacher at the school for 12 years.

Mr. Foster says that he enjoys the environment of Key Biscayne and working with the children. He worked for 10 years as a volunteer in the soccer program before the Athletic Club was formed to coordinate the sports activities of the children.

Mr. Foster is a graduate of Carson Newman College, Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Elizabeth Thorson named “Great Neighbor”

There are good neighbors and there are great neighbors. The first are nice to live near, the second make the world a better place. The Islander News feels it is time to recognize our Great Neighbors and has decided that Elizabeth Thorson is the logical choice as the first person to receive the honor.

Mrs. Thorson is a familiar figure as she rides around the Key on her three-wheeled bike. She has devoted many hours to helping dependent children and the children of migrant families. In the old days when trash piles built up at curbsides for the regular pick-ups, Mrs. Thorson had a constant supply of discards that she rejuvenated for the children. Today she relies on donations form Island residents for the clothing and toys she repairs and distributes to the needy.

Note: Connie Nelson DeWitt Balanek is Mrs. Thorson’s niece.

Question of the week

What do you like about the July 4th Parade?

Mary Duncan - “I’ve lived here since 1951 and it’s the biggest excitement of the year.”

Teresita Cambó - “It’s the day we all celebrate this great country and our freedom.”

Windy Crowder - “Key Biscayne has the greatest parade in the greatest state in the greatest country.”

Seawall to be restored

Work will begin in mid-June on construction and renovation of the seawall in Cape Florida State Park. The seawall to be repaired runs from the area near the lighthouse around to the bay side to the harbor. The $701,000 project will replace those portions of the seawall that have deteriorated too much to be repaired. The sections that are in better condition will be renovated.

Use of the park will not be curtailed during construction, except for fishing in the vicinity of the actual construction sites.

Lost dump truck

The search for the dump truck and bulldozer submerged at the Virginia Key dump continues. It has now reached the stage where it is a combination of ballet and acrobatics as city employees try to connect the hook from the crane to a cable fastened to the truck.