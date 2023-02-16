Some Key Biscayne students might be bringing home a little more than their homework, starting today.

The Village Council Wednesday night authorized Key Biscayne Police Department officers to begin handing out $75 tickets to those who ride electric bikes or motorized scooters onto Village Green or other city parks.

A second offense climbs to $175. The penalties for subsequent offenses are under review.

The Council did not ban the vehicles on sidewalks, where pedestrians have begun to increasingly voice their concerns about the inherent dangers of having electric bikes, some which can reach speeds of 28 mph.

"This will be starting at Village Green with strict enforcement," said Police Chief Frank Sousa, who would like to dedicate more manpower to enforcing the new law -- at a cost of $2,500 per week for the first four weeks.

"My anticipation is, there's going to be quite a few (messages from parents whose kids receive citations). But no one can say there hasn't been ample warning," Sousa said during the meeting.

Since last June, his officers have handed out more than 300 warnings and instructed more than 500 students at school and sports league sessions.

Just in the past two weeks, more than 60 people attended two community meetings Sousa held as part of his Scoot Safe program, getting a consensus on how best to legislate "common sense rules" against reckless riders and those without proper equipment. He did this while staying within the bounds of state laws, which he called a "conundrum."

Several residents have spoken to Village officials and to the media about their concerns walking on sidewalks.

Elisabeth Evans, however, might have made the biggest impact Wednesday night.

Holding her small, furry dog, she told Council members, "When I walk my dog on the sidewalk, I have my heart in my mouth," the 10-year Village resident said. "I'm seeing speeding bicycles at 28 mph, followed by scooters at 28 mph! Someone told me I should walk my dog on the grass, (but) why should I?

"I've lived in Bogota, Colombia, where drivers were crazy. Then moved to Boston, where drivers were crazy, but not (like we're seeing) on Key Biscayne," she added. "Now, these 13- and 14-year-olds on bikes are driving like crazy... It's really getting out of hand."

Sousa's Scoot Safe plan began last summer, but, lately, residents are now increasingly complaining about near-misses or actual accidents with reckless riders on sidewalks and in parks, where they don't belong. Current state law says electric bikes (when pedaled only) can be on sidewalks, while electric scooters cannot be on sidewalks or in bike lanes.

Now, State Rep. Vicki Lopez of Miami, who attended Sousa's first community meeting two weeks ago, has taken Key Biscayne's concerns to Tallahassee, hoping state legislators will pass House Bill 597, which she filed Feb. 2, giving the Village its own jurisdiction in setting rules and levying civil penalties.

District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who was on hand Wednesday night, also is in Sousa's corner, saying Miami-Dade County officials are looking into possibly establishing some stricter legislation of their own.

Coincidentally, this week, Coral Gables officials unanimously passed a city regulation prohibiting "bicycles" along the sidewalks of the Miracle Mile shopping district. Penalties for those infractions are $35, then $100, and then $200 for any subsequent violations.

Village Councilman Ed London wondered why Key Biscayne couldn't do the same, such as banning bikes on Fernwood Road, for example, but City Attorney Chad Friedman noted that, because of state law, pedaled bikes are still allowed on sidewalks. More importantly, he added, the Village doesn't have control over Crandon Boulevard, the longest stretch in the Village.

Sousa said policing the "speeders" would be difficult. "The only way to do that is with a radar gun," he said.

He also admits that enforcing laws for motorized bikes, on a sidewalk, is equally as difficult because the rider has "his feet on the pedals, and you don't hear the motor..."

Sousa said the golf cart issues was one of the first problems he had to solve when he assumed the Police Chief role more than a year ago. "A large number of civil citations early on" got most of those drivers to obey laws, he said. "Is it perfect? No. But, it's much better. And, we have a process in place to follow up ... but parents have to step up and explain the rules like we are."

A similar process will be in place for electric bike and motorized scooter law violators.

So, what will handing out tickets, say, to an 11-year-old look like?

Sousa said if someone is stopped on Village Green, they'll be written a civil citation on the spot with their name, age and address.

"Every attempt will be made to contact their parents," he said. "Like Councilman (Brett) Moss said, 'Kids are kids,' They're going to lose things or they may not want to tell their parents they got a ticket. But, we'll explain to them how to pay it and what the next fine will be."

Sousa said he was not immediately clear if revenue from the citations will go directly to the Police Department, or if it would need to be shared.

Now that this authorization to impose fines has passed -- a 5-0 vote, with Council members Allison McCormick and Fernando Vazquez unable to attend the last half of the meeting -- Village Manager Steve Williamson will bring back comprehensive language, covering all bases, to the March 14 Council meeting.. That will be used to amend Chapter 19 in the Village Code of Ordinances.

One suggestion from a resident was to make the third violation a little more stringent, such as being responsible for monetary damages and community service. or even having to attend a safety school, ideas welcomed by Mayor Joe Rasco.

"What we're being tasked to do is difficult," Sousa said. "But once you've given us the authority," he said, parents will soon realize how serious the Village is taking this issue.

Councilmember Moss was skeptical that the new rules would work, adding he did not think there were enough votes on the dais for an outright ban.

"It's not a matter of 'if' but it's a matter of 'when' (we're going to have a serious accident on an electric bike)," said Moss, whose cousin recently was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle driver on the Rickenbacker Causeway while riding a regular bicycle at night in the bike lane.

"In six years (on Council), this is the biggest complaint I've gotten," he said. "And it's not the seniors, it's mostly the parents, those walking their kid to school and their 3-year-old almost gets nailed. I don't know if (increased) enforcement (for four weeks) is going to solve the issue ... kids are going to do stupid stuff. These are (basically) motorcycles."

Vice Mayor Frank Caplan also was a little wary, saying that, right now, the Village and police are in a "legislative trap" without HB 597 moving forward in Tallahassee.

"If we think these bikes are going to be used on our sidewalks (by) just pedaling ... it's not gonna happen. We need this to be effective because it's a safety issue," he said. "If this doesn't work, we'll have to be ready and put (our) Big Boy Pants on, as they say, and be prepared if the legislation doesn't (help us)."

But Mayor Rasco said he liked what transpired Wednesday night.

"I take a positive view of what we are going to do will have a positive effect," he said. "Let's not look to fail, but look to educate people, enforce the laws under our jurisdiction, and let's move forward."