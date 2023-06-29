Not wanting to rush things, Key Biscayne Village Council members delayed setting a millage cap for Fiscal Year 2024 and instead will wait until the July 18 regular Council meeting to decide after digesting a comprehensive proposal during Wednesday night's Budget Workshop.

"We can't set the millage (cap) unless you know what we have to raise," Vice Mayor Frank Caplan said.

On Friday, June 30, Miami-Dade County's Property Appraiser's office is expected to release the final taxable property values for the upcoming tax season.

The direction of the proposed millage cap was headed upward of FY 23, when the millage rate of 3.1533 was approved.

The FY 24 budget estimate came in at 3.2796 (a 4.01% increase from the current year), but that was before four items, totaling $875,000, were moved into the Nos. 1-2 priorities list, which would bump the proposed cap another .9 to roughly 3.3700, Village Manager Steve Williamson estimated.

A month ago, taxable property values on Key Biscayne were estimated by the Property Appraiser's office to climb from $9.1 billion to $9.9 billion, providing the Village with a nice boost in tax revenue. Where that number will fall when Friday's official taxable property values are released is anyone's guess, but should be close, according to Village Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum.

He said that during both of his years at the helm, the Village has purposely tended to set the millage cap high and then Council members would find ways to rein it in, either by delaying or denying projects, or finding alternative methods.

The first Budget Hearing does not take place until Sept. 12 with the final one Sept. 26. In the meantime, Council members will weigh in before a detailed line-item approach is analyzed.

Coming into this week’s meeting, Williamson said the baseline budget "to maintain the same service to our residents over the past year" would be $37.9 million, reflecting a baseline millage of 2.9839 and a 7.1% increase in the operating budget for personnel (such as general contractors, maintenance, and repair).

"(But) we do want to move forward, and some of our new initiatives would impact the millage," said Williamson, noting that some projects already are being covered by transportation or stormwater funds.

The Fiscal Year 2024 budget follows a similar theme as this year, but with a flip in the wording: "Building for the future... while maintaining what we have."

Priority items start with Fire Rescue

Four of the items on the proposed budget were listed as No. 1 priorities by Williamson and his staff, and all four dealt with the Fire Rescue team.

Those included:

- Develop and promote six new officers, with overtime for a cost of $25,000, which would have a 0.0027 millage impact

- Recruit and double slot the Deputy Chief for Operations role at $40,000, or a 0.0043 impact

- Recruit and train six new firefighter/paramedics at $25,000, or a 0.0027 impact

- Replace two rescue trucks at a total cost of $1.2 million, an impact of 0.1276.

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang said this was about asking for "people, training and equipment" and promoting people to existing positions.

"You had leaders in place for a long time with a high level of competency and that happens by experience and training ... it takes time and we've got to fast-track that," he said.

Eight other items were listed as Priority 2 that would come from the general fund:

- Install camera and security systems at parks and beach access pathways for $150,000;

- Address increase in juvenile disorder and citizen safety concerns, with overtime pay for $50,000;

- Ensure beach safety and rules compliance with overtime pay for $50,000;

- Purchase five new police vehicles for $250,000;

- Repair and maintain Village artwork for $142,111;

- Improve traffic flow on Harbor Drive between Crandon and Fernwood for $750,000;

- Enhance communications and engagement plan and delivery for $75,000; and

- Refine and tailor the website to simplify access and use for $25,000.

Those 12 items would add $2,782,111 to the budget and a 0.2957 millage impact, bringing the cumulative millage to 3.2796.

But, Village Council members questioned why at least four items couldn't be squeezed in to the high priority list after examining the charts.

Those four items are:

- Improve traffic circles, roadways and crosswalk pavers at a cost of $600,000

- Hiring a contractor to manage the athletic program for $200,000

- Create a park usage and programming guide for $25,000

- Adapt Harbor and Beach parks for age- and time-appropriate sports for $50,000.

There are 33 Capital Improvement Programs on the docket, totaling $26,725,742, with a little more than $6 million out of the general fund. But, that total "is if we funded the entire thing, but that's not where we are now," CIP and Grants Manager Colleen Blank said.

Two critical items will get the go-ahead: Conducting beach renourishment at $561,950 and partnering with the Army Corps on the beach and back bay study for $250,000, monies rolled over from FY 23.

The $1.2 million cost to replace the turf at St. Agnes' athletic field, bleachers and fence might give way to fixing MAST Academy's athletic field first, but Council members wanted to continue that discussion.

This past year, Key Biscayne's overall millage rate, after County and other taxes were added, came to 15.8911, far lower than City of Miami's 20.6152.