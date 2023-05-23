Fire Rescue unit passes test

During last the last Village Council meeting, Joseph Pozzo, with the Center for Public Safety Assessment, gave Key Biscayne's Fire Rescue Unit glowing remarks.

Pozzo made made 13 recommendations, some specifically geared toward the upcoming loss of more than a half-dozen unit leaders and several other staff members within the next 36 to 42 months.

"Nobody had a bad thing to say about the Key Biscayne Fire Department," said Pozzo, who was concerned "with these people leaving with all this internal knowledge."

Chief Eric Lang, who said he was proud of his team for the assessment results, expects up to 19 vacancies in the near future, including himself. He will be stepping aside in the summer of 2025.

Lang is asking for a new civilian position in Management Analysis and, like Pozzo recommended, double-slotting (shadowing) the Deputy Chief of Operations role before, and as, Chief Marcos Osorio departs.

Councilman Ed London wanted to know if Lang was willing to stay ("I love him," he said), but the Chief said there has been no discussion of that, as yet, with the Village Manager.