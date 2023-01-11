Fire safety and communication latest topic at meeting of Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council

The Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents Council (KBCPC) members meet regularly to discuss topics affecting the island’s condominiums. Topics addressed include insurance, security, fire safety, reserve spending, engineering studies), association budgeting, electric vehicle charging, storm water drainage, and more.

The Council members then share the information with Key Biscayne’s condominium leadership so it can be disseminated.

On January 7, the Council met with Key Biscayne Fire Marshal Marcos Osorio and Key Biscayne Fire Chief Eric Lang to discuss fire safety issues concerning residential buildings.

The meeting centered on the state-mandated regulations pertaining to technology that provide first responders the ability to communicate in buildings when normal communications are not available. Florida Statutes call for all condominiums – as well as other buildings such as hotels, schools, and shopping malls – to conduct testing by the end of this year to determine whether such equipment is necessary in their building. If it is, it must be installed no later than Jan. 1, 2025.

KBCPC also sponsors quarterly meetings of condominium property managers to review common issues faced by their colleagues.

The next meeting of presidents will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 11, and all condominium presidents are welcome. Contact and additional information is available on the KBCPC website at www.kbcpc.org.