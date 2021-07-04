Fireworks Safety tips and list of what sparklers are legal in Florida

Fireworks have been part of July 4 celebrations since the very first anniversary in 1777, and with this year’s firework display on the island cancelled, you might be tempted to set off some fireworks yourself.

If you do, keep in mind, this is more dangerous than you may realize.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 12 firework-related deaths and an estimated 10,000 firework-related injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2019.

KBPD reminds residents to be aware of which fireworks are illegal and the penalties associated with them. Possession or use of illegal fireworks is classified as a misdemeanor and can carry fines up to $1,000.

Because fireworks are sold in a store in South Florida doesn’t mean they’re legal. The only fireworks that are legal for use by the public without a permit fall into the “sparklers” category, which includes items commonly known as sparklers, fountains, snakes and glow worms.

The State of Florida Fire Marshall publishes a comprehensive booklet outlining what is legal and what is not permitted in Florida.

To access the Fireworks and Sparkler Enforcement Guide click here.

The website Better Homes & Gardens has published a list of safety tips from Imani Francies, a fire safety expert with US Insurance Agents.

Keep Water Nearby

As soon as the fireworks or sparklers come out, keep a hose going constantly (so you don't have to run and turn it on) or set out large plastic buckets full of water

Keep Your Distance

Francies says, "The best way to avoid these injuries is by staying at least 500 feet from fireworks, avoiding lighting a fuse with your head bent over the fireworks, and wearing protective eyewear."

Adults Only

In 2019, children under 15 accounted for 36 percent of firework-related injuries. Make sure only adults are involved in setting off fireworks and be sure each child at the gathering is watched by an adult until the fireworks are over.

Skip the Cocktails

If you've had a drink or two, leave the fireworks to someone else.

Sparkler Safety

While very popular, "Firecrackers, sparklers, and bottle rockets are the most common kind of pyrotechnics that cause injury,” Francies says. Children should never handle firecrackers.

If children are going to handle sparklers, poke a hole through the top of a disposable plastic cup and have children hold the end of the sparkler inside the cup to protect their hands.

Don't Toss Them

Used pyrotechnics might still be igniting and explode at any moment. Before tossing in the garbage, soak them in a basin of water.

For the complete BH&G report, click here.

Have a Happy and Safe 4th of July.