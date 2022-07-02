Key Biscayne’s 4th of July celebration dates back to at least 1960, when T.O. Sykes and Art Yehle organized a parade down Crandon and across the Island to the Yacht Club.

Sykes led the parade with a group of musicians playing kazoos and pots and pans. They marched wearing tri-corner-folded newspaper hats and were dubbed the Chowder Chompers for the way they consumed the post-parade lunch.

Sykes erected a sign in a pickup truck with large portraits of himself, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln titled “Great Americans.” Key humor in the early days abounded.

In the 1980s Jim Brewster organized the fireworks for the Key Biscayne Yacht Club. When the Village was established in 1992, Brewster became the unofficial fireworks commissioner and, with the blessing of the Village Council and Village manager Sam Kissinger, organized the first Village fireworks celebration. It was by all accounts spectacular.

Working with Councilman Ray Sullivan, Brewster and Kissinger did some research and found that the best fireworks company in the nation was Grucci, who has produced fireworks for seven consecutive U.S. Presidential Inaugurations and the Olympic Games in Beijing, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles. The choice reflected the enthusiasm and excitement of the early days of the Village and the willingness to celebrate boldly.

In a piece for the Islander, Key pioneer Muriel Curtis provided a vivid description of the extravaganza: “The 1994 fireworks finale will be hard to beat. Under the heavenly canopy burst a rainbow of colors each with its own pattern, all blending into the most beautiful fireworks to make a perfect finale to a patriotic day.”

Todd Hofferberth, the Village’s Director of Parks and Recreation, helped organize the 1994 event and has been involved in every Independence Day celebration since then. “This year’s event will be amazing,” he says. “It is the first time in two years we are back to the full traditional 4th of July that Key Biscayne residents have come to know. The Patriotic Parade, Rotary Club picnic on the Village Green, all capped off with the evening fireworks on the beach.”

Usually the production goes smoothly, but over 30 years Hofferberth has seen some trying moments. d

The fireworks are loaded onto the barge from a dock on the Miami River, a process that can take several days. One year, after the barge was loaded and it was time to start the journey to Key Biscayne, one of the bascule bridges on the Miami River broke.

“We couldn’t get the barge through,” recalls Hofferberth. “It was a busy traffic weekend and the City of Miami maintenance crews were moving as fast as they could. But time was running out. Finally Village Fire Chief Gilbert went over to put eyes on the situation and report back to us. We ended up delaying the show (by) about an hour. Our MC provided updates to the crowd and I don’t recall anyone leaving. By the time it started the crowd was highly excited.”

This year’s show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. but could start earlier depending on the weather, so it’s a good idea to be where you want to be by 8:30. The 28-minute show will feature over 5,000 fireworks, including 15 extra large 10-inch shells, shot out over the Atlantic.

The show will be choreographed to music, so get the full experience by tuning in to the radio simulcast on WDNA FM 88.9. The soundtrack will feature a mix of patriotic, vintage, and top 40 hits. The finale is always GrammyAward-winning gospel singer Sandi Patty’s rendition of the national anthem.

In light of recent events, boater safety measures will be in place. A Village of Key Biscayne police boat will maintain a 1,000 foot safety radius around the barge.

Louie Archambeau, a familiar voice to long-time Key residents, will once again introduce the fireworks, as he has done since its inception. This patriotic Island tradition continues.