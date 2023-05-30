First of two tax holidays for hurricane supplies underway now

The first of two Florida's Disaster Preparedness Tax Holidays began Saturday and runs until Friday, June 9.

The Florida Department of Revenue announced there will be a second two-week period, from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Sept. 8.

Items qualified for disaster preparedness – like flashlights, pet supplies, some generators – will be exempt from tax during both two-week periods.

The list of supplies qualifying for tax exemption (with maximum limits) also now includes “common household items that could help with disaster cleanup.”

Among the inclusions are: cat litter, cat food ($10 or less), laundry detergent, toilet paper, weather radios, smoke alarms, and dish soap.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.