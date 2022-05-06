First person: Key Biscayne summer camp experience is something truly special

Many love living on Key Biscayne because it feels like being on a year-round vacation. I find that to be true, especially when summer comes around and you don’t have to go far to feel like you are on a tropical vacation.

The beach, the sun and the pool are a highlight of every summer on the island. What most kids here love is that there are so many summer camps available. From the nature center to the yacht club, the camps cater to different interests and different age groups.

I have lived on the key for much of my life. Every summer, I felt the excitement as registration for the camps opened. I spent around seven years going to summer camps, and it is for sure a highlight of my childhood.

I attended many different camps, most regularly the Community Center summer camp, a staple to the Key Biscayne community. I hold many fond memories from that time in my life – when my worries focused on winning the daily dodgeball game, or who to sit with on the bus to field trips. It was so perfect because it started early in the morning and ended around 4.

For a seven-year old with lots of energy, summer camps allowed me to wake up with something to look forward to. I felt excited every morning getting ready for camp. I remember how much I genuinely liked spending the day outside, at the park, and at the Community Center pool. As I got older I even enjoyed getting to walk home alone afterward.

Over the past four years, I have been able to experience summer camp all over again. I started volunteering, then got a job at the Key Biscayne Aquatic Summer camp. Although I now hold much more responsibility, something about the environment makes me feel like a child again. I spend my days helping kids kayak, paddle board, and snorkel — and there is nothing I love more.

Summer is a kids’ favorite time of the year, and summer camp is where they get their best memories. In Key Biscayne, there is nothing like being surrounded by sunshine, water, and lots of other happy kids. A special experience.