Despite last week’s interest rate bump, mortgage rates remain at near historic lows – a phenomenon that has driven record home sales across South Florida since 2020.

As one of the area’s leading lenders, FirstBank works to ensure its clients take full advantage of these opportunities.

“Even as prices go up, the purchase market has remained very strong,” said Javier Barrenechea, FirstBank’s residential mortgage sales manager. “With lower interest rates, buyers can afford more homes.”

FirstBank offers creative financial solutions for all buyers, whether they are first-timers or foreign nationals. When the home ownership dream includes a larger home, or one that hasn’t been built yet, options are available on jumbo mortgages and construction-to-permanent loans.

As with all reputable lenders, FirstBank offers home buyers – whether they are first-time purchasers or homeowners looking to refinance – deep market knowledge, insightful analysis,competitive rates and strategically-designed products. At FirstBank, all decisions are made locally, which ensures more lending flexibility.

“We understand the local market and we know the neighborhood,” explains Barrenechea. “FirstBank is simply a reflection of the community we serve.”

For more information on mortgage solutions, call Barrenechea at (305) 978-0590 or visit your nearest FirstBank branch – in Brickell at 848 Brickell Ave., or in Coral Gables at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd. To apply for a mortgage online, visit www.1firstbank.com.