Fishing tournament and fish fry fundraiser for the Jorge Portela Memorial Scholarship Fund takes place Saturday

Originating in 1994 from a friendly bet to see who could catch more fish, the Jorge Portela Memorial Give-or-Take An Inch, Half-Ass Fishing & Diving Tournament, held annually to honor Portela, who died from cancer in 1997, is now in its 26th year.

Over the years, the tournament has raised over $175,000 for the Jorge Portela Scholarship Fund at Auburn University.

The deadline for the tournament was June 9. All boat registrations and payments must be made online and received by the Captain’s meeting, which is June 15. The $120 fee for each diver or angler is $120, which includes the tournament, t-shirt, and weigh-in party.

From 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, the Fundraiser Dinner will take place at the Key Biscayne Beach Club. The event features a live band, open bar and buffet dinner featuring the catch of the day.

Pre-sale ticket sales ended June 12, but limited tickets will be available at the door for $70. Tickets for children ages 11-17 are $30. Children ages 10 and under are free.

For more information, go to www.kbcf.org/portela.

If you are unable to attend, or you would like to make an extra contribution to the Jorge Portela Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit www.jorgeportelamemorial.com.

The four-year scholarship at Auburn University was created by the Gold Coast Auburn Club in honor of Portela, and it is awarded to a Gold Coast, Florida resident.