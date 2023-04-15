FL bill could raise age for driving a golf cart

Fourteen year olds soon might be banned from operating golf carts throughout the state, although Key Biscayne's regulations already require a driver's license and a Village permit.

A bill that would raise the age and add requirements to operate a golf cart passed through the Senate Committee on Transportation by a 9-0 vote last week.

SB 1290, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall- R, Fort Pierce, and initially filed on Feb. 28 by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson of the St. Johns district, prohibits a person from driving a golf cart on public roadways unless they are 15 and have a learner's permit, or 16 with a license.

Those with learner's permits must have someone 21 or older in the passenger seat.

If this bill is adopted, it would take effect July 1. Violation of the law would be a noncriminal traffic infraction.

Golf carts and low-speed vehicles (LSV) hit a troublesome note in 2022 on Key Biscayne, forcing Police Chief Frank Sousa and his officers to clamp down on operators without proper safety equipment, those driving unsafely or with overcrowded carts, and drivers not allowing regular traffic to flow smoothly along Crandon Boulevard, for example.

Village officials even had to step in and tweak municipal codes.

Last April, the Village Council of Key Biscayne approved a revised Golf Cart Ordinance in Article II of Chapter 26 of the Village Code to include violations of:

– Driving without a valid driver’s license;

– Driving without a current Village issued permit affixed to the golf cart;

– Carrying more passengers than those for which the golf cart was designed;

– Making sure all safety equipment is present, as enforced by Uniform Traffic Citation under Florida State Statute.

The fine for any violation of the Village Ordinance is $75 for the first offense and $175 for a second offense.

Sousa recently told Council members there has been a lot of progress made over the past year.

According to Florida Statutes, golf cart operators typically are not required to have a driver's license. However, to operate a golf cart on designated public roadways, a person must be 14 years or older as the current law exists.

The murkiness comes in the definitions and differences of a golf cart and a low-speed vehicle (LSV), according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles department.

Golf carts are defined in Section 320.01(22), Florida Statutes, as “a motor vehicle that is designed and manufactured for operation on a golf course for sporting or recreational purposes and that is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 miles per hour.”

Golf carts may be operated on roadways that are designated for golf carts with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.

Low-speed vehicles (LSV) are defined in Section 320.01(41), Florida Statutes, as “any four-wheeled vehicle whose top speed is greater than 20 miles per hour, but not greater than 25 miles per hour.”

LSVs must be registered, titled and insured with personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability (PDL) insurance. Any person operating an LSV must have a valid driver license in their immediate possession. LSVs may be operated only on streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or less.

Sen. Grall said, in sponsoring the golf cart minimum age bill, "There's a level of training that we expect when people operate a vehicle on our public roadways."

Rep. Stevenson told First Coast News: "We are seeing more people in the ER with serious avoidable injuries. This bill is a common sense way to reduce pain, suffering, trips to the ER and even loss of life. This is the kind of work the public expects us to do in Tallahassee."

Just a month ago, a golf cart tipped over on Key Biscayne with several kids aboard but, fortunately, no one was reported injured, and their parents were addressed, Sousa said.

Grall said, with the current minimum age of 14, it makes it difficult for local governments to enact their own laws that would raise the age.

According to state law, "golf carts" may be operated during the hours between sunrise and sunset on public roads.

However, the rules regarding operating a golf cart at night vary from one city to another. Some municipalities – including Key Biscayne – allow owners to operate their golf carts after dark as long as they have headlights, along with other safety equipment, including brake lights, reflectors and turn signals. Other jurisdictions do not require turn signals but instead mandate windshields.