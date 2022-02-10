Fl Senate committee approves bill allowing municipalities to ban cigarette smoking on beaches; cigars and pipes are ok

This week, the Florida Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, advanced a bill - SB 224 - that allows counties and municipalities - like the Village of Key Biscayne or Miami-Dade County - to further restrict smoking within the boundaries of public beaches and public parks.

According to a report in the Daytona Beach News Journal, the bill cleared the committee once a change was made to exempt smoking cigars that do not contain filters or plastic tips and smoking pipe tobacco.

Bill sponsor Joe Gruters, representing Sarasota, said “cigars and pipe smoking is such a small portion” of the problem.

Controlling beach pollution was a motivation for the bill, according to Gruters. “It's the filters, those plastic filters within the cigarettes that cause the environmental pollution as they make their way into the waterways.”

A sister Florida House of Representatives bill - HB 105 - does not include the cigar and pipe smoking exemption.