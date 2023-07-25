FL State Sen. Calatayud updates Council on legislative session

Florida State Senator Alexis Calatayud appeared before the Village of Key Biscayne Council during their last meeting in July and discussed the recently concluded legislative action that passed.

She was proud of the focus placed on teachers, with a $1.1 billion push to increase teacher salaries and even provide free master's degree programs. Also expanded was the eligibility for children's insurance.

She noted that all future construction in the state will now require a sea-level vulnerability study, even areas like downtown Miami, not just on the coast.

She also played a key role with State Rep. Vicki Lopez in assisting Key Biscayne to receive special funds, such as $450,000 to replace beach sand lost in the hurricanes last year and $100,000 for the first special needs program in the Village.