On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for Coastal and Metro Miami-Dade through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

The advisory said slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday afternoon and evening, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected in locations where heavy rain occurs. Isolated amounts of 5 inches or more are possible.

The areas covered by the flood advisory, now in effect, include Coastal and Metro Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County. The NWS says slow moving storms could drop several inches of rainfall in the area and localized flooding is possible with a secondary potential of Flash Flooding in vulnerable urban areas.

In a Wednesday afternoon Twitter post, Miami-Dade County Emergency Management said “Be cautious & DO NOT drive or walk through flooded areas. Check for forecast updates & be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”