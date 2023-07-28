Flood risk tool spells trouble for many South Florida communities, but not Key Biscayne

Some Key Biscayne property owners might be breathing a sigh of relief today, learning that the Village is not listed, by one study, among the top 10 Florida cities that will mostly be affected by sea level rise by 2100.

But, others might be scrambling for any type of relief after viewing a new, interactive analysis showing when (and to the extent) their properties could be affected by rising water.

Flood-risk analysts at HighTide Intelligence, a team of engineers, geophysicists, software developers and sustainability experts -- "flood nerds" they call themselves -- have developed a tool that spun out of a research project at Stanford University that allows you to view how the future of sea level rise could affect your property.

Simply type in your address on the Arkly.com platform, and you likely will find a photo of your property, with its elevation and Base Flood Elevations, and color-coded depictions through each decade through 2100, with white to pink to dark red colors relating to flood severity.

One caveat: The site is commercialized, so there are options to find, possibly, a better flood insurance rate and another that features the estimated cost of flood mitigation to cover the next 30 years for your home (that 30-minute video consultation costs $200).

But, back to the impressive-looking data.

Clicking on any home, condo, or shopping center on Key Biscayne, the data registers an "AE high-risk flood zone" for the entire island.

Randomly, we clicked on 195 Sunrise Drive, which has a plus-2.57-feet ground elevation and a plus-9-feet Base Flood Elevation with an average flood risk policy costing $6,100 a year, according to their figures.

Clicking on 68 Harbor Drive, there is a plus-5.43-feet ground elevation and a plus-10-feet Base Flood Elevation with an average policy cost of $3,300 annually, their experts say.

Enid Drive, both the west and east sides, and Ridgewood Road are not yet part of the High Tide database, perhaps waiting until the area around the K-8 Center is mitigated for current flood woes.

The plus-9-feet Base Flood Elevation appears to be one of the most common BFE statistics in the Village.

The higher above the Base Flood Elevation a building/property sits, the lower the risk of a flooding event. The lower below the Base Flood Elevation a building/property sits, the higher the flood risk.

Base Flood Elevation (BFE) 9 refers to the elevation, or height, that floodwaters are expected to reach during a rare, significant base flood event (in this case, in Zone AE) that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

Insurers and risk managers use the term "hundred-year storms" when assessing flooding risk. Such storms have about a 1% chance of striking in any given year based on historical data.

Comparing the data

The Village of Key Biscayne, according to its website, uses data from the Southeast Florida Regional Compact Climate Change projections from 2015, projecting the anticipated range of sea level rise for the region from 2000 to 2120.

That data is consistent with current guidance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA).

That Regional Compact was updated in 2019 when three planning horizons were highlighted:

1. Short term: By 2040, the sea level is projected to rise 10 to 17 inches above the 2000 mean sea level (up from 2015 figures calling for 6 to 10 inches by 2030).

2. Medium term: By 2070, the sea level is projected to rise 21 to 54 inches above the 2000 mean sea level (up from 14 to 26 inches by 2060).

3. Long-term: By 2120, the sea level is projected to rise 40 to 136 inches above 2000 mean sea level (up from 31 to 61 inches by 2100).

NOAA updated its numbers as well, saying sea level along the U.S. coastline is projected to rise, on average, 10 to 12 inches over the next three decades to 2050, "which will be as much as the rise measured over the last 100 years (1920-2020)."

Experts there note that sea level rise will vary regionally along U.S. coasts because of changes in both land and ocean height.

According to another report, from Risk Factor, "Overall, Key Biscayne has an extreme risk of flooding over the next 30 years, which means flooding is likely to impact day-to-day life within the community."

That report indicates that if a 1-in-100-year flood event occurred today, it could affect 1,504 properties on Key Biscayne. This type of event has a 26% chance of occurring at least once over the life of a 30-year mortgage.

Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially included Key Biscayne as part of Miami-Dade County's 50-year Shoreline Protection Plan.

The Village of Key Biscayne also will soon be releasing new guidelines to address tidal flood barriers and seawalls for waterfront property owners who are looking for recommendations.

Key Biscayne also has publicized its own flood depth map as well as FEMA's Flood Insurance Rate Map.

Analysts expand risk study

High Tide analysts indicate they have 15-plus years of experience in flood risk research and 25-plus years in flood mitigation.

The small, central Florida coastal city of Satellite Beach had commissioned High Tide Intelligence to do a three-year risk study of its community.

Except for the $20,000 the city chipped in, the analysis was paid for by a $275,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to study ways to make the city more resilient to flooding and sea level rise.

From there, analysts decided to expand their property risk data across the state.

What they have found is that, statewide, within Florida's 35 coastal counties, a once-in-a-century storm would:

– Flood at least 1.28 million buildings, with a potential for $261 billion in losses (2020 dollars).

– By 2030, as the sea levels rise, 1.3 million buildings would be affected at a cost of $270 billion.

– Then, by 2100, 2.4 million buildings would be affected, resulting in $624.5 billion in losses.

In the study by High Tide, experts also reported that by 2100, 98% of buildings in Miami Beach could be below sea level. A mild hurricane then would likely flood the whole city, they say.

Keep in mind Miami Beach only ranks No. 9 on the sea level exposure list.

The Top 10 Florida cities that will be most affected by sea level rise by 2100:

1. Pembroke Pines

2. Fort Lauderdale

3. Miramar

4. Davie

5. Hialeah

6. Plantation

7. Miami Gardens

8. Hollywood

9. Miami Beach

10. Homestead

Based on a variety of experts' findings, the water level around us is rising. That is a fact. But, just how much, and when, are the million- and billion-dollar questions.