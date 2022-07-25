Stormwater utility fees, surveillance cameras and a special presentation from the Strategic Vision Board highlight the agenda for Tuesday's 6 p.m. Key Biscayne Village Council meeting.

A modified way of collecting the stormwater fees, or taxes, was discussed at a couple of previous Village Council meetings, but the item was deferred from the June meeting to this week.

The Village wants to create a Stormwater Management System to maintain and improve water quality, to control flooding that results from rainfall events, and to deter rainwater from eroding sandy soils, as examples. To do that, fees will need to be collected in a way that makes it fair for all residents and especially those whose properties would have a greater impact on the stormwater system.

How it's expected to be calculated, if approved:

A. Allocating the Parcel Fee by using a Rate Per Impervious Area for each developed property on a square-foot basis.

B. Using a Rate Per Trip for each developed property for the Base Fee will equitably allocate the cost of the system relating to roadways and sidewalks to those properties that generate a greater amount of use of such roadways.

The starting point:

The Supplemental Report provides that the total impervious area calculated, with respect to public roads and sidewalks, equals 2,596,772 square feet, which is 14.3% of the total impervious square feet within the Village. So, the Base Fee should fund on an annual basis an amount equal to 14.3% of the total cost toward the Stormwater Management System.

How the Rate Trip is calculated:

(1) For each Single Family Residential Property Dwelling Unit, the average daily trip generation is 9.43 trips.

(2) For each Multifamily Residential Property Dwelling Unit, the average daily trip generation is 4.54 trips.

(3) For each Non-Residential Developed Property per 1,000 square feet of non-residential building space, the average daily trip generation is 21.00 trips.

How the Impervious Area is calculated:

(1) For each Single Family Residential Property that contains a Dwelling Unit, the amount of Impervious Area square feet contained in each parcel.

(2) For each Multi-family Residential Property Dwelling Unit, first determine the total amount of Impervious Area square feet of the Multi-family Residential Property; then determine the amount of living area square feet. as identified by the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser, for each Dwelling Unit within the Multi-family Residential Property; and finally apportion the Impervious Area square feet of the Multi-family Residential Property amongst each Dwelling Unit on a pro-rata basis to determine the Impervious Area square feet apportioned to each Dwelling Unit.

(3) For each Nonresidential Developed Property, the amount of Impervious Area square feet contained in each parcel.

(4) Places of worship shall be exempt from the imposition of Stormwater Utility Fees.

And, finally, after the Village has determined the Parcel Fee portion of the Stormwater Utility Fee based upon Impervious Area, any Developed Property owner may be eligible for an adjustment to the Parcel Fee portion of the Stormwater Utility Fee when certain criteria are met and the owner has shown proof of a particular adjustment.

Other topics of discussion Tuesday night include:

- The purchase of security cameras for Village facilities in an amount not to exceed $154,107.85, and the purchase of police body-worn camera equipment, tasers, and data storage and maintenance in an amount not to exceed $296,568.64 over a five-year period.

- A presentation updating the status of the Strategic Vision Board plan, and what the Village could look like over the next 20-30 years.

- A resolution to approve Family Crossing Guard, LLC for school crossing guard services not to exceed $226,195 annually.

- A resolution to allow AECOM Technical Services, Inc. to develop a report relating to the K-8 School stormwater drainage improvement project not to exceed $265,480.

- A possible negotiation with the company Beefree, LLC to add one Freebee vehicle to the Village's on-demand transit service for the remainder of the contract term, not to exceed $77,000.

- A motion determining the proposed millage rate, and the date time and place for the first and second public budget hearings.

The Council meetings are held in the Village Council Chamber located at 560 Crandon Boulevard (Behind the firehouse) on Key Biscayne.

This meeting is open to the public in the Council Chamber as well as available by Zoom and on Channel 77.

