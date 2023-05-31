Florida’s summer storms spawn severe lightning, especially in coastal areas

Are you terrified of lightning? You should be.

Living in the "Lightning Capital of the United States," Florida registered an astounding 14,645,013 lightning strikes in 2021, 3 million more than Louisiana. On average, Florida has 3,500 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes per day.

"Most of the flashes are negative, maybe 90%, but the positives can come from far away (even 10 miles away)," said Dr. Brian Mapes, a professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science. "Any one of those can kill you."

The National Weather Service in Miami reports that lightning can be hotter than the sun's surface, searing at some 50,000 degrees.

With the arrival of hurricane season and other severe summer storms, it's a time to be cautious, especially near coastal areas, such as Key Biscayne and areas surrounding Miami.

In fact, U.S. Lightning Safety Awareness Week is observed every year during the third week of June (June 18-24 this year).

Dr. Mapes is an expert on atmospheric dynamics and thermodynamics, especially interactions between cloudy convection and larger-scale weather patterns. But he realizes there's no way to control lightning.

The hypothesis, "When thunder roars, go indoors," is more prevalent than ever in Florida, where the Four Corners area of Central Florida, about two miles from Disney World, has become the nation's hot spot.

There were 1,229 lightning events per square mile near Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, the highest density of lightning of any community in the country, including the previous "lightning capital" of Flatonia, Texas.

Although about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the U.S. each year, the odds of being struck are low. From 2006 to 2021, for example, there were 444 lightning strike deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But, it only takes one, as Dr. Mapes pointed out.

Florida recorded four lightning deaths in 2021: two on a beach, one on a golf course, and another while working on a roof.

In 2022, 19 deaths were attributed to lightning, including a mom who was struck after her daughter was also struck awaiting school pickup in Winter Springs, and two boys rowing as part of an instructional camp in Orlando.

Last year, Florida also secured the top spot in the U.S. for total lightning density, with 285 lightning events per square mile, an increase of 27% compared with 2021.

The area from Tampa Bay to Titusville has gained the nickname “Lightning Alley,” with an average of 56 lightning strikes every square mile annually, about 90% of those from May to October.

According to the National Lightning Detection Network, the Miami area experiences about 8-16 flashes per square mile per year, and "the warm season produces most of it," Dr. Mapes said.

That's because Florida has a distinct sea breeze during the summer. Combined with its tropical climate, the atmosphere is generally less stable, making thunderstorms more common here than in the rest of the U.S.

In an Islander News interview earlier this year, Dr. Mapes was asked to clarify several possible myths regarding lightning:

Do the tall buildings, especially in the Brickell area, protect us?

"Compared to standing in the outdoors, like on the golf course with an umbrella, yes. Being indoors is better than outside, but lightning would rather go through the building's metals (steel rebar poles) than your body. A bolt is unlikely to come between buildings. The rods on the top of buildings help draw the lightning," he said, noting that if you can reflect the charge upward, it results in a better scenario, such as Ben Franklin's cathedral lightning rods.

Miami's National Weather Service adds: "The large number of high-rise buildings in South Florida also puts construction workers and even residents in upper floors at a greater risk since tall objects are struck by lightning much more frequently than objects close to the ground."

How safe are you in your vehicle when lightning strikes?

"In cars, again, it's a metal box, and the lightning would rather spend its time in metal (rather than the person)."

Miami's National Weather Service adds, "A metal-enclosed vehicle is a good alternative, but only if no enclosed buildings are nearby."

Is driving across causeways like the Rickenbacker in a lightning storm safe?

"Well, it's all about your taste for risk. It's probably an elevated risk being in that position, but it's also rare. I haven't heard any tales of doom ... People are rarely struck and killed in cars. There was an incident in Tampa where lightning ruined (a truck), and nobody got hurt."

My mom used to tell me, "Don't run the faucet or take a shower, don't open the refrigerator, don't talk on the (cell) phone, and don't get near windows." Is any of this correct?

"They do see these things happening, but it's like 1 in a million, 1 in a billion (chance you'll get hit). Phones are connected to backyard poles, same for TV antennas, so the TV can blow up, like listening to WiFi-powered devices. Opening the refrigerator door is no different than touching a metal door. The best practice is not to touch metal."

According to a report by Miami's National Weather Service office, "all recent South Florida lightning-related deaths and injuries have occurred outside," mostly near or on a body of water, and others standing under trees. Walking to and from school also has resulted in related injuries, the report said.

Another myth is that lightning cannot strike twice in the same place. That is incorrect, the National Weather Service said. The Empire State Building, for example, is hit an average of 23 times a year.

For more information, please visit the National Weather Service in Miami’s website at http://www.weather.gov/southflorida.

For general safety tips and educational material, please visit the National Weather Service lightning safety page at https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning.

And remember, "When thunder roars, go indoors."