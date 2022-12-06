Florida tourism is on the rise again in 2022; Miami, Bill Baggs and area beaches attractive features for visitors

Florida tourism exploded to record numbers as the state has welcomed 104.5 million visitors so far this year, a 15.3 percent increase over the same time period in 2021, according to the offices of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Visit Florida.

In the third quarter alone, Florida welcomed 35.1 million tourists – a 6.9 increase from the same period in 2021 and the fifth quarter in a row that saw overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

About 32.6 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in the third quarter period of 2022.

Despite Hurricanes Ian and Nicole making landfall in Florida in late summer/early fall, Florida's tourism numbers haven't slowed down.

After Hurricane Ian hit in September, Visit Florida launched a $2.7 million marketing campaign to make sure travelers knew that the “Sun is Shining in Florida.”

Miami-South Florida has long been among the state’s top tourist destinations, trailing only Orlando and Jacksonville. Visitors here are drawn to the sandy beaches on Miami Beach, Virginia Key Beach and Key Biscayne, and the nightlife of South Beach.

Those seeking quality beaches and easy access to South Florida’s rich ecosystem are drawn to Key Biscayne’s Bill Baggs State Park, where they can enjoy canoeing, fishing, walking and birdwatching, as well as spying manatees and dolphins in Biscayne Bay.

Visitors are also intrigued by the Cape Florida Lighthouse in the park. This historic landmark, a 10-story structure with a cast-iron balcony, is the oldest structure in South Florida.

"Enjoy a walk along our beautiful beach and thriving beach dunes, spotting ghost crabs, shorebirds, rays and fish along the way," said Park Manager Jorge Brito. "During sea turtle nesting season, you’ll see our protected turtle nests as we are a very important natural shoreline for nesting turtles."

Brito said the park takes pride in restored hardwood hammocks and mangrove restoration areas.

"A popular stopover for birds during migration, making this a hot spot for birders to congregate and spot all kinds of warblers, ovenbirds, woodpeckers, thrushes and even the occasional hummingbird," he said. "Butterflies are abundant along our nature trails and enjoy the vast array of wildflowers throughout the wooded areas."

Dana Young, President and CEO for Visit Florida, said, “Even as more destinations have become available, Florida has firmly maintained the top spot on every traveler’s list. Looking ahead, Visit Florida is wholly focused on … further reinforcing that we are the No. 1 vacation destination in the world.”

In the third quarter for 2022, Young said, Florida welcomed 1.9 million foreign travelers, an increase of 85.5 percent from 2021. Canadians visiting in that time accounted for 539,000 visitors, an increase of 442.2 percent from the same period in 2021.

All told, Latin American tourists – primarily from Argentina, Brazil and Colombia – make up about 20 percent of all international visitors to Miami.

Florida's tourism industry faced tough challenges in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it made a recovery in 2021. In Miami, during 2021, tourists spent an estimated $19.2 billion, an increase of eight percent from 2019.

Ecotourism plays a large role in this rebound.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, under the umbrella of the National Marine Sanctuary, focuses on restoration efforts of protecting the ecosystems including caring for coral reefs and wildlife species along the southern tip of the U.S.

Shannon Colbert, vice president external affairs for the National Marine Sanctuary, said the restoration efforts in the Florida Keys are appealing to tourists who have an annual impact of $4.4 billion and creating over 40,000 jobs including at hotels, recreation and diving operators.

Colbert said several studies suggest the Florida Keys is a big economic engine and the sanctuary has a big impact.

"The Florida Keys is the backbone for tourism and recreation and other activities," she said. "Ultimately, some people don't understand how the Florida Keys impact the state. But coral reef sites are iconic places people love when they come to the keys. They love to see the reefs restored."