Chalk one up for Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson.

During the Village Council meeting in August, Mayor Davey and Williamson raised concerns about the fluctuating speed zones along the Rickenbacker Causeway -- some areas as low as 35 mph, in the wake of two cyclists struck and killed this summer.

Williamson noted there are five speed changes in one direction and four in another, while Davey said it's nearly impossible to go 35 mph on the downward slope of a bridge, saying "35 is silly," especially with all the traffic that backs up into the Village at certain times of the day.

But, that's all about to change. Miami-Dade County officials will implement a consistent speed of 40 mph -- down from the original 45 mph before the accident occurred -- a nice compromise that still serves a safety purpose.

The new speed limit will go into effect by Oct. 27.

Williamson said he and Mayor Davey worked with County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's office, Miami-Dade County Public Works (DTPW) and the Miami-Dade Police Department to get their request in motion.

"We all discussed the goals and concerns, and jointly made a recommendation to the Mayor," Williamson said. "Once DTPW confirmed it was possible, based on the type and nature of each portion of the road from the mainland to the Village, she made the thoughtful and well-coordinated decision to make it a consistent 40 mph."

Tuesday (Oct. 11) night at the Village Council meeting, Planning, Zoning & Building Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher unveiled the town's Rickenbacker Causeway concept plan, which will eventually be introduced to Miami-Dade County and City of Miami officials.

In the meantime, the County has budgeted $500,000 in FY 2022-23 aimed at improving bicycle and pedestrian safety along the causeway, looking at the best ways to separate vehicles and avoid collisions, particularly at beach entry points.