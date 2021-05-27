Just a day after Village of Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press surprisingly announced his resignation, Deputy Chief Brett Capone in the Patrol Operations Division followed suit.

Capone, who started out as a police officer on the force more than 28 years ago and became one of Press’ two deputies, told Chief Press he’d be departing as well. Press then relayed the message to new Village Manager Steve Williamson.

Capone’s resignation is effective June 11. Press’ resignation becomes effective July 2.

“I didn’t know (Capone) well enough, just for the two weeks I was here,” Williamson said.

Capone was scheduled to retire in April of next year, according to Williamson.

Capone already had applied into the state’s DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Program) initiative, which began setting up retirement benefits into a trust fund.

After June 11, only Jason Younes will attain deputy status on the island before the next Police Chief selects one. Younes has been a deputy for more than seven years, having joined the Key Biscayne police force as an officer in 2004.

“Like I mentioned before, this will be a careful, thought-out process,” Williamson said, regarding the selection of a new Police Chief. “Chuck will be here until July 2, but I don’t think we’ll have (a new Chief) by July 2.”

Key Biscayne often finds itself ranked among the “Safest Cities” lists in Florida.

Within the past couple of months, however, juvenile crime and misbehavior, in general, have escalated on the island.

“Covid (boredom, loss of jobs, lack of classroom learning, etc.) has multiplied it 10-fold,” Capone told the Islander News last month. “I’ve seen it leading up to this point.”

It was Capone who was at the helm when two Miami Beach youths recently were arrested just days after a late-night battery against a 44-year-old Key Biscayne resident on Crandon Boulevard.

“He stepped in when Chuck was the Interim Village Manager,” Williamson said. “Under his watch, his detectives went through that entire investigation and made those arrests.”

Capone says the police department has been “stalled on resources,” not expanding as the population did.

“We’ve seen the Village grow and grow, and we’re doing more with less, but we’re doing it ... but it’s getting difficult,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can with what we have.”

Capone said his wife grew up on the island and they lived on Key Biscayne for 10 years.

“It’s still a safe city,” he said.