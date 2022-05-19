Following Sunday’s deaths of two cyclists on the Rickenbacker, over 500 take part in annual Ride of Silence

The 20th annual Ride of Silence, which honors and memorializes cyclists who were killed or seriously injured at the hands of careless drivers, took on a much deeper meaning Wednesday evening after two cyclists were struck and killed Sunday on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Police said Yaudy Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, were the victims of the tragic accident.

More than 500 cyclists, some from local bicycle clubs, and even some on rollerblades turned out to pay their respects during the May 18 International Ride of Silence.

During the 5.5-mile, 12 mph bike ride, a route which began at Crandon Park Marina and headed east to the Village of Key Biscayne city limits and back to its starting point, cyclists were not to utter a word, or even whisper.

The driver that caused the fatal accident was given several citations, but police are still investigating and declined to release any additional information, including the driver’s name.

The event not only raises awareness of the dangers cyclists face on public roadways, but local cyclists are seeking a call for action from local governments to protect them after this accident.

Cyclists said speeding and texting while driving are the two biggest problems that cause most of the car and bike collisions.

Luis Santos, who rides his bike twice a week on the Rickenbacker Causeway, said cyclists need protective lanes to prevent accidents and more fatalities.

"Other major cities in the U.S., like San Francisco and New York, have protective bike lanes," Santos said. "Miami is always the last to do something to protect cyclists from motorists."

Santos said the root of the problem on the causeway stems from drivers’ and cyclists’ lanes crossing paths, forcing cars and bikes to use the same right-hand lane to make turns. He said there's no stop sign (or yield sign) as a precaution.

"One way to bring a stop to this ongoing situation is the City of Miami and the county need to step up their efforts to protect cyclists," he said.

The tragic deaths of Vera and Reyes made Jeishy Zerpa re-live the ordeal when her husband, Juan Carlos Martinez, was struck and killed by a driver while riding his bicycle last year in the Homestead area.

Martinez, who was 39, was among the cyclists memorialized and honored during the Ride of Silence event.

Fighting back tears while holding her 3-year-old daughter, Zerpa said she still feels the pain of losing her husband for doing something he loved to do.

"It changed our lives forever," she said. "I remember my husband going out for a ride and when he came home, he was happy. I would give anything to see that again."

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, whose district includes Crandon Park Marina and Key Biscayne, offered her condolences to the families of Vera and Reyes and other victims tragically killed while riding their bicycles.

As a result of the two recent deaths, Regalado said the county is expediting its plans to build protective bike lanes on roads and causeways where a high volume of cyclists use.

For starters, she said Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava is calling for barriers on the Rickenbacker Causeway to protect cyclists from danger.

"The county is stepping up efforts by creating protective bike lanes in places where they are needed the most," Regalado said. "We are working on that."

Miami-Dade County Chief of Public Safety Officer Freddie Ramirez said drivers need to be made aware they share the same roadways with cyclists and show some "respect."

"People shouldn't lose their lives for doing something they love to do," he said. "No kid should be left parentless after a tragic accident."

Since 2006, at least seven cyclists have been killed and others seriously injured in collisions with vehicles and sometimes other cyclists.

In 2014, Miami-Dade County commissioners requested a study of the causeway after the deaths of cyclists Aaron Cohen in 2012 and Cristophe LeCanne in 2010.

It’s not clear what became of the report.

According to a police report, Cohen was killed by a hit-and-run driver and LeCanne was struck by a drunk driver who dragged him almost a mile before stopping. Cohen’s death led to the Aaron Cohen Life Protection Act, which increased penalties for drivers who leave the scene of a fatal accident.

Though there have been slight improvements, setbacks have been more prevalent.

In 2015, a plan by renowned local architect Bernard Zyscovich, which would have created a barrier between bikers and the roadway along the causeway, was scuttled by some islanders who complained it would be a burden.

Until a barrier is built on the causeway to protect cyclists, Clint Barrios said he will be constantly looking back while riding, especially after Sunday’s accident.

"Before, I didn't have to look over my shoulders," said Barrios, who owns a bike shop in Wynwood and meets up with other cyclists on the weekends to ride along the causeway. "But now it's different because I'm scared."

Barrios said the bike community was hurtful and sad over the deaths of Vera and Reyes.

"We need to look for solutions to prevent another tragedy," he said.

The Key Biscayne Tri 4 Kids Bicycle Club's participation reflects a similar tragedy before last year's Ride of Silence event.

Liliana Montes, the club's head coach, said her group of 56 kids were part of the silent ride in 2021 after a cyclist was struck and killed near Virginia Key.

She said her goal is to also raise awareness of the dangers young kids face while riding their bicycles.

"It's very important to make kids be aware of the dangers on the roads," she said. "Got to make sure they follow the rules on the roads for cyclists."

Montes said drivers cause accidents because they are being distracted.

"They are talking on the phone or texting and not paying attention," she said.