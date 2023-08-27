They've been stationed in the arid deserts of Afghanistan and in the air-conditioned atrium at Art Basel in Miami.

Now, more than 100 artistically revitalized combat boots, many reflecting the courage and patriotism from U.S. troops who served during the 20-year armed conflict, are ready to march to a fitting, permanent home, thanks to the efforts of at least two Key Biscayne civilians with similar hearts.

The "dream is finally becoming a reality," said Amy Zambrano, who along with best friend Winnie Pritchett and the help of government officials and some charitable sponsors, are making it all happen.

"Footsteps to Freedom" is a collection of military combat footwear, most used in battle in Afghanistan, and transformed by more than 100 accomplished local (three from Key Biscayne) and worldwide artists to honor the sacrifices of the troops. Some of the finished boots were designed with somber, serious tones, yet others were dramatic, colorful, even whimsical.

The artwork was on display for five days in 2015 at Art Basel in Miami, and included a floating Lucite "staircase" of military boots "winding toward heaven."

Now, those boots soon will be housed in a "forever, permanent home," none more appropriate than the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

"The installation at Art Basel was beyond powerful and moving," said Zambrano, a mother of two daughters. "Our dream was to hold on to the boots until we could find a special place to display them ongoing ... to honor our military year-round in a meaningful way."

Eight years later, that collection of boots will join the likes of memorial walls, statues and grave markers to honor military heroes.

The entire process began some 14 years ago, when Zambrano and Pritchett co-founded "Ipadsforsoldiers.org," a not-for-profit organization, operating under the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, just as the Apple iPad was being introduced.

"The organization was an effort to support our military overseas, as well as those injured and recovering in military hospitals stateside," Zambrano said.

Since its inception, more than 13,000 iPads have been shipped to soldiers, thanks to donations from the community through bake sales to auctions, and an eventual partnership with liquor giant Diageo, providing the men and women in uniform with an easy way to communicate with their loved ones back home, keep entertained, complete their online education, and much more.

Boots are made for painting

Zambrano happened to be in North Carolina one summer and saw a painted cowboy boot.

"So, the idea just clicked to do the same with combat boots!" she said.

"When we were shipping lots of iPads to the front lines, grateful recipients were always asking what they could do for us," Zambrano said. "Once we had the idea about the 'FTF' initiative, we started saying that if they, or anyone in their unit, had old boots to donate, they could ship those to us. And they did ... LOTS of them!"

She said some of the boots were "battle-worn, dusty, some with blood and some with holes." Others came with dog-tags attached or a note about the soldier.

Zambrano and Pritchett had made surprise visits to the Walter Reed hospital several times a year to distribute iPads to the wounded heroes there, and have long felt it was the perfect place for the installation.

Finding artists to contribute to the cause, especially in the Miami area, was fairly easy, and "Footsteps to Freedom" became a huge success.

"By bringing together the creative talents of different artists, from famous artists such as Shepard Fairey and Romero Britto, to tattoo artists and art teachers, and drawing attention to the sacrifices made by soldiers, this project is a powerful and enduring way to pay tribute to the fallen, express gratitude, and raise awareness about the importance of freedom and patriotism, and honoring the sacrifices of our heroes," Zambrano said.

"We have had multiple amazing boots created by artists from the Key."

One of those artists is Vivian Macia, who began painting in 1999 and spent more than 20 years teaching art in schools, including 10 at St. Agnes Academy before stepping away four years ago to focus on her interior design brand.

But, she was eager to assist her good friend, Zambrano, whom she says "does so much for the community. Her life is truly about helping others."

Macia designed two of the boots, including a gold boot highlighted with tassels from a velvet Crown Royal bag (a sponsor).

"Absolutely it was emotional," she said, because a note was included from a soldier with that boot, and she incorporated some of those words onto the boot with a gently folded American flag as part of her artistry. The second boot was more of an assemblage, "kind of like a Louise Nevelson wood sculpture," she said.

"It was just different," said Macia, whose professional artwork of various Miami and Key Biscayne themes has been commissioned by the Carnival Magic cruise line. "I don't usually do sculptures. This was like a three-dimensional piece of art. It was fun.

"It's a creative process. You can't just turn it on and off. It takes me a little while to get into the space, so you start and back off ..."

She's seen some of the others, all unique and some more intricate, but "there were no guidelines; anything goes."

Other artists from Key Biscayne, such as Myriam Hernandez and Leni Weber, also contributed their unique artistry.

"It was a great experience; I think we all were happy to assist," Macia said.

Weber's boot honored a friend who was a paratrooper, who took his own life after his deployment. The boot is completely white with angel wings, the laces tied into a "dh" (his initials) and painted gold, and his laminated memorial card sticking out of the pocket of the boot.

"It is so simple, elegant, and powerful ... I know his family is moved to have him remembered in this way," Zambrano said.

iPad idea hit close to home

The quest to send iPads to those in combat zones began with Pritchett, whose son, Wes, is a West Point graduate and was assigned on a mission to Jalalabad, one of the areas in Afghanistan where the most fierce battles occurred. He was just 25 when deployed as a Kiowa helicopter pilot.

"He was truly heroic, and is even included by name in a book about an incredible mission over there that he was instrumental in ... but he suffered unimaginable loss as well," Zambrano said.

The need for a way to have easier communication lines to relatives was evident by Wes' deployment.

"We wanted to do anything we could to support our troops and do more than just traditional care packages," Zambrano said. "We wanted to make a true difference in their daily lives. The iPad had just come out, and we knew that would be a game changer for long, dangerous, lonely and stressful deployments.

"We literally did bake sales, school dress-down days, community walks, etc. to start raising money. As we started shipping iPads to Afghanistan, the requests started pouring in. We had people that told us they watched the birth of their first child on an iPad we sent, (one soldier) spoke at a parent's funeral through one, and so much more."

Zambrano said support from a major contributor like the Diageo alcoholic drink company -- "a dedicated supporter of our military" -- was a "miracle for a super grassroots organization like ours."

But, it was just the start.

"The building where these wounded heroes live -- sometimes for years, depending on the severity of the amputations, etc. -- and where this installation will find its forever home has an outdoor area in front and in the center," she explained.

Their contacts at Walter Reed indicated they could use some nice, durable outdoor furniture for the heroes and their family, and even the staff, to relax in the fresh air. So, Zambrano reached out to Sean Carbonell, owner of Canopy Home and Garden, and "he not only agreed to donate any set from his vast collections in whatever number they needed, he personally drove a dozen of their finest solid teak outdoor furniture sets from Georgia to DC!"

Miami native Dougan Clarke quickly agreed to provide 12 custom-made umbrellas from his company, Tuuci Umbrellas.

Now, Zambrano and Pritchett are working on getting donations of all new interior furniture for the lobby where the installation will be to complete the makeover.

The boot exhibit, meanwhile, will never be static, Zambrano said.

"We have had some new boots created recently, so we have even more to rotate periodically throughout the exhibit," she said.

That dream certainly has become a reality.

Want to help? Contact amyjaime@bellsouth.net or winnie.pritchett@gmail.com