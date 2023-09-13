For its chess enthusiast founders, Key Chess bridges generations through the ‘Game of Kings’

Two Key Biscayne 17-year-olds have taken the world of chess education by storm, creating Key Chess, an organization aimed at teaching youngsters the intricacies of chess.

Nicolás Alvarez Demalde and Mariano Faustino Federic, students at MAST Academy, have established the program to connect eager young learners with passionate tutors. Key Chess offers free online chess classes conducted via Zoom.

The classes are for all skill levels, serving as a starting point for the inexperienced to a venue for those more familiar with chess to improve and refine their game.

The journey of Alvarez and Federici started two years ago when the friends engaged chess opponents. Not only were they friends, they also engaged as opponents in Miami-Dade chess tournaments.

A year ago, they founded Key Chess with a clear vision: making chess education accessible to all kids. Their goal was profoundly simple: ensure that the cost of private lessons would not hinder anyone from exploring chess. The tutoring is free for all.

Following a summer break, Key Chess is now relaunching its mission. The organization operates on a "peer-to-peer" basis, using 10 volunteer tutors from MAST to aid others in their chess journey. In exchange, the tutors earn community service hours – and enjoy the satisfaction of sharing their passion.

"Our approach at Key Chess involves (meeting) … the demand for these services,” Federici said. “We (ensure) that the 45-minute classes are as personalized and effective as possible. We prioritize matching students with the same tutors … to create a more tailored learning experience."

Alvarez added that they believe that these interactions foster a relaxed learning environment. "Our classes are tailored to the needs of each student. Every session is designed to assist students in areas they require help with."

The Key Chess experience spreads the joy of a classic game through young minds while also nurturing a spirit of mentorship and camaraderie. With the new year’s re-launch, Key Chess is set to make an even greater impact, instilling a love for chess in the next generation's hearts.

To contact Key Chess on WhatsApp: (786) 300-6059 / (202) 697-3436, or on their Instagram.