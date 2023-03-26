For Nancy Elisburg, compromise is a real word

Each of us is shaped by our life experiences. As Nancy Elisburg sees it, the jobs we hold, the history we live through, and the people we meet along the way all play a role in creating who we are.

Nancy grew up on the north side of Chicago, the daughter of two college graduates. Her parents placed a high value on education, and Nancy attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

She taught elementary school in Evanston, IL, before marrying her husband, Don, and moving to our nation’s capital in 1966. Don had taken a job as an attorney with the U.S. Department of Labor, where he joined the War on Poverty. He went on to play an important role in establishing rights for people with disabilities.

The couple settled in Virginia, across from the Pentagon and not far from Arlington National Cemetery. At that time, the war in Vietnam was raging. On her commute into Georgetown, where she had taken a job teaching at a public elementary school, Nancy watched sections of the cemetery being filled as rows of white gravestones were added daily.

The historic Jackson School where Nancy taught had seen its enrollment plummet as well-to-do Georgetown families opted to remove their kids from public school in favor of private education. That left openings for many disadvantaged kids from poorer parts of town, whose parents had figured out ways to get them into a better school.

Nancy, who is white, found herself teaching a classroom of fifth and sixth graders who were predominantly Black. She quickly discovered that many of the teaching strategies she had honed in Evanston didn’t work in her new classroom, so she learned to innovate.

She found ways to meet the kids on their level and encourage a love of learning above all else. She got the students access to a neighborhood library filled with books and a public park with green space where they could play and explore. She learned to buck the system in order to put the needs of her students first.

When Nancy and Don became parents, she stopped teaching to focus on raising her children and volunteering in the community. She served as president of her temple, which shared space with an Episcopal congregation. Nancy stresses that, though the Jewish and Episcopal worship traditions differed, the two communities learned to get along and work out any conflicts.

Once their kids were older and in college, Nancy began working as Don’s administrative assistant. “My husband traveled a lot, so I would put the office in a box and work out of a hotel room wherever he needed to be. We were together – that’s the important part – and it didn’t matter so much where we were.”

Nancy points out that both sets of their parents had worked together, as had his grandparents, so they had role models for life as a working couple.

Don’s aunt and uncle had owned a unit at the Commodore Club, and for many years he and Nancy enjoyed coming to the Key as visitors and snowbirds. Nancy and Don eventually inherited the condo and established permanent residency on the island in 2005.

Their son, Andy, studied sports management at St. Thomas University and started working with the Miami Heat as an intern during the team’s inaugural season. Thirty-five years later, he is the Heat’s General Manager and salary cap specialist. Daughter Michelle is a pediatrician in a community health clinic in Kentucky and has served several missions in Africa.

Nancy embraces tolerance and asks people to consider different points of view.

“Find people from different backgrounds who have had different life experiences. You will learn from them. Sometimes you have to start small – with just a conversation – and then grow and build from there. And always remember that compromise is a real word.”

