For Victoria Jackson, Dragon Boat racing provides camaraderie and support for breast cancer survivors

In two weeks, 42 women from Save Our Sisters, a Key Biscayne Dragon Boat rowing team, will head to the 2023 IBCPC Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Karapiro, New Zealand to compete against 240 teams from 30 countries.

What makes the Key Biscayne team different is they are all breast cancer survivors. In fact, every participant in the New Zealand race is a breast cancer survivor.

Team leader Victoria Jackson began racing dragon boats over 15 years ago.

“Bonnie Cooper, a dear friend, knew I was a recent breast cancer survivor and introduced me to the sport,” said the longtime island resident. “I went out the first day and really threw myself into it. The next two days I was so sore I could hardly move, but I went back.”

Jackson said, with a chuckle, she had been “bitten by the dragon, and was hooked.”

Dragon boats are large row boats requiring 20 paddlers, a drummer and a person who steers. They originated in China more than m2500 years ago.

The Save Our Sisters team practices twice a week -- every week, all year.

“We even kept practicing during COVID, but we switched to individual kayaks to keep members safe,” said Jackson.

The team is for ‘all ages, all stages and all phases’ of breast cancer survivors, including both senior citizens and women in their 20s.

They don’t just race, they are also very involved in the community.

“We take our boat to events to spread the message of hope to women, and to educate them about early detection.” said Jackson. “From schools, to women’s groups, even to prisons.”

The team attends 5 to 6 races a year in the Miami area and around Florida. They also compete at international races that have taken them from Canada to Italy.

“It is so much more than just racing; we are a support group. We take care of each other. We even have scholarships for ‘sisters’ who have difficulty paying for treatments,” said Jackson. “We have one major sponsor, Miami Cancer Institute / Baptist Hospital, but we could surely use more.”

For more information, go to www.teamsosmiami.org