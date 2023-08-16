Former Crandon Park Zoo stork believed to be world’s oldest under human care is euthanized

Call it the end of an era – at least for now.

The last remaining female black-necked stork in Florida, and perhaps the entire country, was recently euthanized at Zoo Miami following "a combination of geriatric issues, including blindness and disorientation, (that) severely compromised her quality of life," said Ron Magill, the zoo's communications director.

He called it a "difficult decision."

"It's incredibly rare, a beautiful, tall, statuesque bird that people loved seeing," said Magill, who said similar birds do exist in Australia, India, and Southeast Asia, but that this one might have been the oldest black-necked stork under human care in the world.

They are classified as “near threatened.”

The pair of elegant birds (the male died several years earlier) came to the Crandon Park Zoo on Key Biscayne, where Magill had worked, some 47 years ago already as an adult, so he estimates the stork likely was in its mid-50s, maybe even older.

"(At that time), they were the only pair in the country," Magill said.

It was the last animal or bird at Zoo Miami that originally came from the old Crandon Park Zoo.

"So, though we are sad to have lost this beautiful animal, we are comforted by knowing that she lived an extraordinarily long life and helped inspire and educate many thousands of visitors over the years," Magill said.

Black-necked storks are usually found in or around wetlands that include floodplains, marshes, swamps, and deeper bodies of water, where they prefer to feed on fish, amphibians, crustaceans and other invertebrates, he noted. They are also occasionally found in rice and wheat crop fields, where they will eat small mammals as well.

Black-necked storks are tall birds with elongated necks that can grow to 50-55 inches. They are monogamous and will often pair for life. Females are distinguished from males by having a gold iris as opposed to a dark brown or black iris for the males.

The stork was not buried. Instead, different parts of her body were donated to various universities for scientific research.