Former KBPD Chief Press feted at KBYC

Former Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press was the guest of honor at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club this past weekend, at the invitation of KBYC Commodore and former Village Councilmember Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz.

Press participated in the Flag Lowering and led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

De la Cruz said in a Facebook post that this was his way of thanking Press for “for caring for us and making us safe all these years. We will never forget you, Chief. Key Biscayne will always be your home. Good luck in your next endeavor. We have no doubt you will be very successful, no matter what it is.”