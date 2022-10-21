Former mayor outlines reasons for voting against Charter Amendment that leaves land development in hands of Village Council

If you agree with any one of the following statements, you must vote “No” on Referendum Question 4:

- You live in Key Biscayne because of its character and small-town feel.

- You recognize that overdeveloping a barrier island is dangerous and against best practices for resiliency.

- Traffic is a problem on Key Biscayne.

- There is no room in our 1.3 square mile Village for additional infrastructure.

- Our zoning policy is what distinguishes us from the rest of South Florida and protects our quality of life and investments.

Key Biscayne Referendum Question 4 – titled, “Approval Required for Amendments to Land Development Regulations” – is unnecessary and has the unintended consequence of eviscerating the character of our community.

Why? Because it removes the only protection we have against overdevelopment. In the South Florida landscape of aggressive developers, your voice and your vote as residents and electors is powerful. It has proven to be highly effective in protecting the character of the Village and managing growth as envisioned in the Key Biscayne Master and subsequent Comprehensive Plans.

Facts:

The Key Biscayne comprehensive development plan aims to prevent any new development. These policies exist for many good reasons including to protect taxpayer investments in infrastructure and to safeguard neighbors.

The Key Biscayne Master Plan and related documents establish the following:

- The Village is built out.

- Key Biscayne is a residential community.

- Development policies should protect its residential character.

- Future residential development shall be at the lowest densities consistent with protection of reasonable property rights.

- The Village anticipates no changes to densities or to the Future Land Use that currently exists.

- Commercial development is not likely to change in any significant way,

Click here to read Key Biscayne's 2018 Evaluation and Appraisal Report (EAR) of the Comprehensive Plan.

Councils come and go. They are not experts in land use. You cannot control their make-up or their decisions. In 2006, the residents of Key Biscayne got burned and they took action.

My decision to volunteer for office in Key Biscayne was heavily influenced by watching a Council made up of mostly Realtors, who, despite existing land development policies that prioritized the “small town” residential character of our municipality, approved every site plan and variance that came before them without what I and many other residents deemed was the proper scrutiny on impacts.

I genuinely believe that the group was well intentioned but myopic. Fortunately, our community acted by championing and adopting the current version of Section 4.15 of the Village Charter.

So why is this protective section of our Village Charter being challenged? The truth is in plain sight. The electors/residents are either deemed unimportant, or they get in the way of some folks’ plans and they are being erased. The Resolution passed by the Village Council placing the proposed Charter Amendment on the November 8 ballot tracks the changes. It strikes the vote of the electors and adds a very consequential “or.” Never has an “or” been so important because it takes away the community/electors’ ability to help enforce Key Biscayne’s land use policies.

Key Biscayne Referendum Question 4 turns our guiding principles for land use policies on their head by eliminating the only safeguard residents have against increased density and overdevelopment. The key to our success as a small, vibrant town has been our responsible approach to growth. Ironically, it has been the residents and their power as electors to approve amendments to “density and intensity” land development regulations that have kept overdevelopment at bay.

Charter Referendum Question 4 serves to weaken our growth rules to allow dense and inappropriate construction on our barrier island. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the 2040 Vision Plan. It re-envisions our commercial district into a densely overbuilt concrete canyon and uses sustainability as a ruse for allowing significant additional residential and commercial overdevelopment. Vague promises are used to instill fear and make development more palatable, and open the flood gates to reckless development.

While some supporters claim that this Charter change will be limited to commercial redevelopment, this is an unrealistic and irresponsible assertion. Taking away the voter/resident approval on projects that increase density and intensity opens opportunities to aggressively redevelop the following commercial and residential areas: the entry block, Harbor Plaza, Ocean Lane Drive, Crandon Boulevard, Galen Drive, Sunrise, East Enid, Ocean Drive, Fernwood Road, Le Phare, Esplanade Mall, Seaview Road and Grapetree Road. Why? Because a vote by the residents/electors is a real challenge in an educated community that values its quality of life.

I served you for eight years and addressed many land use issues. The Councils that I served were not hampered or restricted from legislating responsibly because of the said Charter Amendment on density and intensity. We have continuously improved and changed the building code to match the needs of our community, and we have made needed adjustments for sustainability and resiliency. We approved the Oceana project and the 101 Sunrise project.

Please think before you vote. Do not give away your power to oppose bad developments on Key Biscayne. It happened before and, without the current safeguards afforded by our current Charter, it will happen again.

I will be voting “No” on Referendum Question 4, and I strongly urge you to vote “No.”

Mayra Peña Lindsay is a former Mayor of Key Biscayne (2014-2018)