Litigation is proceeding in a housing discrimination suit involving race, one of the largest condominium complexes on Key Biscayne, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Inbal Horovitz, with the support of the Office of the Attorney General, has filed a lawsuit against The Towers of Key Biscayne, Inc., and Joe Maura — individually and his capacity as The Towers’ general manager — seeking a trial by jury with a $30,000 base.

The complaint includes harassment, not being notified of quarterly maintenance payments, and subsequently facing a lien on the property she lived in, owned by her brother, court records show. Horovitz paid the accumulated $56,529.55 fees plus $10,912.07 for interest, as well as other associated costs ($146) after receiving a Notice of Intent on Jan. 24, 2020, her complaint details. The total was $67,587.62.

Attorney David Winker, who has represented Horovitz in other legal matters, said he approached the Attorney General’s office in Tallahassee with this situation.

“We were able to convince them that this is above and beyond a normal civil dispute,” Winker said.

The lawsuit, filed with the 11th Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County, calls for “action for actual damages and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, for housing discrimination based on race. The action arises under the Florida Fair Housing Act.”

Horovitz, who is Jewish, along with her husband and three children, have since moved out of The Towers for personal reasons.

“My kids were getting scared,” she said. “In my heart, I feel their fear. Logically, I should not be afraid ... but I still feel it.”

Horovitz, an immigrant from Israel and, like her husband, a third-generation Holocaust survivor, came to the United States 11 years ago.

“I felt ... you always are being the target,” she said, “so people close to me say, ‘Be careful.’ When I came to this building, I didn’t know many people besides those on my floor. One day, someone knocked on my door and said, ‘Go back to your country ... go back to (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu.’ I never heard those words ... it’s the most racist thing you could say. It’s insulting. ... I lost my home because of those people.”

Maura did not reply to an email Friday seeking comment.

Earlier this summer, following the tragedy in Surfside, area residents may remember it was Maura having to explain to building officials that what appeared to be a large crack in one of the garage areas in The Towers — posted anonymously on Tik Tok — was simply an expansion joint.

Horovitz, some may recall, filed a complaint with the Florida Elections Commission regarding violations committed during the 2020 campaign by several residents who ran for office. It led to several fines, three of which were paid by current Council members.

“Her (interest in that case),” Winker said, “was, why are they not following the rules?”

In her latest complaint, filed Sept. 17, the legal document from the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of Civil Rights claims Horovitz timely filed housing discrimination complaints with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and with the Florida Commission on Human Relations (FCHR) on or about May 24, 2018. But, in March of 2019, “the FCHR found no reasonable cause to believe a discriminatory practice has occurred in violation of the FFHA,” the document shows.

The lawsuit contends, “The Towers has routinely failed to provide Ms. Horovitz with her maintenance bill, which is needed to make monthly payments to stay in compliance and avoid having a lien placed on her brother’s residence.”

In September of 2019, she and her brother received a copy of a Petitioners Motion for Award for attorneys’ fees and costs associated with the two filings.

The lawsuit also claims Horovitz notified the defendants on multiple occasions concerning her bills, and on or about Oct. 16, 2019, she was provided with copies of the bills, but no late payment notices.

However, she received a Notice of Intent from The Towers dated Jan. 24, 2020, to claim the total amount of payment of $67,587.62, which included $10,912.07 for interest.

The Towers accepted her payments on Feb. 6, 2020 for the outstanding balance and the current 2020 bill, according to the legal document. But, her second-quarter maintenance fee payment was declined and her previously authorized special assessment quarterly automatic payment was never debited from her account.

“Defendants failed to notify her that she could not pay electronically because of the lien prior to declining the 2020 second-quarter maintenance fees or prior to failing to debit her account,” the lawsuit reads.

The Florida Fair Housing Act “forbids coercion, intimidation, threats or interference with a person’s exercise, or attempt to exercise, or assist, attempt to assist, or encourage another person in the exercise of a protected housing right or activity.”

“As a result of the unlawful conduct by the defendants, Ms. Horovitz has been injured and is an ‘aggrieved person’ as defined by the FFHA,” the lawsuit reads. “The discriminations of the defendants were intentional, willful, and taken in reckless disregard of the rights of Ms Horovitz.”

Winker said the Attorney General’s office saw something perhaps a little peculiar about this case, which in his opinion, is basically “retaliation” for filing the discrimination complaints, he said.

Winker added, “It’s a serious allegation ...”