Claire Ibarra, former Key Biscayne resident and teacher at St. Christopher’s Montessori School, has released her debut novel, “Fragile Angels,” and will be holding a book reading and discussion at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Books & Books in Coral Gables.

Ibarra lived in Key Biscayne for 18 years, working on and off as a teacher at St. Christopher's, a place filled with people described as “family” to her. While her husband's career took the family to Colorado, Ibarrra keeps in touch and visits every year. She admits to missing Key Biscayne, running into families and friends at Winn Dixie or the Beach Club.

“Most of the people I know from Key Biscayne are aware of my long journey in writing this novel,” she told Islander News. “A journey that eventually led me to the Master’s in Fine Arts writing program at Florida International University.”

Ibarra said she has been a writer her entire life.

During her third year of college, she studied in an International Program in Peru. The program lasted only a year, but she fell in love with the country, its culture, her future husband, and a large Peruvian extended family.

After her program was done, she stayed in Peru, married and had her first daughter.

“I was in my early 20’s at the time,” she recalled. “And so throughout my life I have always felt a deep connection to the country and people.”

Ibarra spent a lot of time in Lima, but also had the opportunity to travel to remote areas. Peru has a bountiful culture and interesting history, she said, so, as a writer, it would have been difficult to resist using the country she knows so well as a setting.

“Peru lends itself to magical realism, as there is so much mystery and intrigue to the country,” she said. “There is also a darker side to the history and culture, which involves colonialism and oppression.”

Her novel, “Fragile Saints,” is inspired by her travels, experiences and people she met on her journey. But the country’s darker side is prominent in the novel, manifested as gothic themes.

The main character, Elsa, lives in California and is struggling with loss, betrayal, and her recent divorce. Her dying grandmother requests to see her, so she visits Peru. There, Elsa learns she has inherited a country house that’s haunted by a dark secret.

Elsa is intrigued with the house, its caretakers, and her new lover, Gustavo, but she also encounters disturbing ghostly visitors.

The novel is written primarily from Elsa’s point of view, but there is an omniscient narrator who also guides readers into the family’s past. “Fragile Saints” uses magical realism to create a family saga in which ancestral mishaps and the natural world influence the characters, making them vulnerable and yet also indomitable.

In the book, the family’s old hacienda, located near Elsa’s inherited home, had become a small town in the Andes. This was actually based on Ibarra’s own experience running a hostel and trekking business in the Andes with her then-husband.

“It's not found on a map,” she said, “but is a tiny village that at one time had been a working hacienda.”

While Peru isn’t her homeland, Ibarra said the connection has remained strong because of her two grown daughters, Celia and Carmen, who strongly identify with their Latin American heritage.

“I feel that Elsa's journey in ’Fragile Saints’ could be my daughters' journey in many ways,” she reflected. “Like Elsa, my daughters have a Peruvian father, as well as an extended family with a rich history, and nearly fantastical family stories and lore.”

“Fragile Saints,” published by Adelaide Books, is available online at amazon.com or at adelaidebooks.org.

If you go

Author Claire Ibarra will appear at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept, 13.

Masks are required and the event will be limited to 30 people to ensure social distancing.