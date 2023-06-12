Fortune International Group recently celebrated top-performing agents at the company’s annual Top Producer Awards ceremony, which recognized the exceptional accomplishments of the firm’s real estate and development sales professionals over the past year.

At the ceremony, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group, presented awards honoring those with sales from $3 million to more than $100 million.

“We are incredibly proud of our team,” said Defortuna. “This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and another outstanding year in real estate at Fortune. We look forward to the continued growth of our company and delivering unparalleled service to our valued clients.”

Earning the highest accolades, Centurion Award winners included: Adriana Brito, Alfonso Jaramillo, Christopher J. Jude, Eduardo Cofresi, Fabio F. Faerman, Luciene Cofresi, Michelle Nunez, Sebastian Faerman, Sivan Koster, and Valeria Lugo. Each sold more than $100 million.

The Diamond Award winners, achieving sales of over $50 million, included:

Adrian Gonzalez

Arlyz Morales

Belinda Andretti

Carol Cassis

Cesar E. Molina

Daniela Gutierrez

Eduardo Azofra

Elizabeth Garcia

Fabian A. Dominguez

Grant Lundberg

Jacqueline M. Molina

Jessie Gesen

Jordan Lederman

Kevin J. Waissmann

Maria Mariana

Peter Liakouras

Rafael Gonzalez

Raquel M. Mariana

Ricardo Du Pond

Rita Collins

Sandy Ruiz

Sergio D. Waissmann

Stephane Burke

Wolfgang Herz

Yenny Hanley.

Awards were also given for achievements in Platinum, Gold and Silver Circle Award categories. Some of the winners included:

Doug Kinsley (Platinum)

Ivan Madera (Platinum)

Thania Vernon (Platinum)

German Botero (Gold)

Ivette Martinez-Thomas (Gold)

Kari Madera (Gold)

Kim Haug (Gold)

Philip Meagher (Gold)

Clinton Archambault (Silver)

Felix M. Garoz (Silver)

Lawrence Andrew Kelly (Silver)

Maria Teresa Jarque (Silver).

The Rookie of the Year winner was Ekaterina “Kate” Ladik.

Notables in attendance included Ana Cristina and Edgardo Defortuna, Monica Defortuna, Carla Defortuna, Ruth Palma, Terri Alvarez, LJ Rodriguez, Jennie King, Amparo Fontanet, Harvey Daniels, Kari Fernandez, and George Fraguio.

The event was sponsored by City National Bank.

In 2022, Fortune International Realty joined forces with Christie’s International Real Estate as the brand’s exclusive affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"We are immensely proud of our team of agents who embody our values and exemplify what the Fortune brand represents," said Ruth Palma, Vice President of Sales for Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate.

For more information, visit fir.com.