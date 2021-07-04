Four area students have been presented with scholarship checks from the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club.

Recipients Aranzta Garcia, Ignacio Abbondati, Peter Kellogg and Isabella Dominguez, along with their parents, met with members of the Woman’s Club at the home of Dottie Devaney-Goldman for a brunch in May for the check presentations.

Shayna Lopate, outgoing club president, noted that all four scholarships went to Key Biscayne residents, including two currently at MAST Academy, one from Coral Gables High School and the fourth who is a third-year law student at Cal-Berkeley.

The scholarship recipients are each outstanding student with achievements in and out of the classroom. This award is meant to encourage students to continue to excel in educational pursuits..

Awarding scholarships is the heart and soul of the Woman’s Club, which is in its 68th year. The club raises money toward the scholarships with bake sales, raffles, sales of Georgia pecans, member events, and donations as just part of its activities.

Scholarship Committee members Karen Llorente, Staria Petersen and Dottie Devaney-Goldman were the backbone of this continuing effort.

After the May scholarship presentation, a new slate of club officers was presented, with Karen Llorente the new president.

Here are the students who won scholarships:

Left to right: Arantza Garcia, Ignacio Abbondati, Peter Kellogg and Isabella Dominguez

Arantza Garcia

I am a senior at MAST Academy, on my way to study Behavioral Biology at Johns Hopkins. I have been fascinated with biology ever since I was little, but it was my love for snorkeling and gardening that made me realize I want to dedicate my life to better understanding living organisms. In the coming year, I plan to participate in research to explore which applications of behavioral biology I want to pursue further.

Beyond biology, I will continue playing piano and drawing throughout college. The support and motivation this scholarship has offered me will help me balance these different aspects of my college life. Thank you to the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club for working so tirelessly to support our community and help me pursue my education.

Isabella Dominguez

I am a current second-year student at Berkeley Law School and an alumna of the University of Pennsylvania, where I graduated with both my Masters and Bachelors in Criminology, with a focus on International Development.

Prior to law school, I served my community for five years as an educator. For three years I taught 5th grade in Little Haiti through the Teach for America program. Then I taught abroad in Madrid, Spain. I hope to one day become a juvenile judge.

I want to reiterate my gratitude for the Key Biscayne’s Woman’s Club for this scholarship.

Ignacio Abbondati

I will be graduating from MAST Academy and will attend Purdue University next fall. I was born in Argentina and lived there the first 10 years of my life, before moving to Brazil and then Miami.

As I embark on this new journey, having the support of my community boosts my motivation and pride. Having people who trust me and see potential in me makes me much more appreciative of what’s coming.

I chose Purdue University because of its top engineering program and the opportunities I will find there. I strongly believe that at Purdue I will be able to expand my love for physics and space. My dream is to someday work at SpaceX, working toward the advancement of space exploration and technological improvements.

Again, thank you so much, and I look forward to staying in touch with this club for years to come.

Peter Kellogg

I will be graduating from Coral Gables Senior High School, IB Academy. I will be attending my father’s alma mater, Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska -- the third generation to attend.

I grew up on Key Biscayne, like my mother, Jackie Gross Kellogg. At this time, I am interested in studying Economics. Growing up on Key Biscayne, I have enjoyed playing soccer, rugby and surfing. When I was younger I enjoyed Key Rat baseball, football and basketball. I attended Key Biscayne K-8 and really liked all of my teachers.

I hope to continue playing the cello at Creighton University. I started playing when I was 8 with KB Strings and I am very grateful to Ms. Ali Larson and Alain Orbiz for teaching me how to play.

This summer, I will be working at the Beach Club and saving my money for school. Key Biscayne will always be my home and I plan to give back to the next generation the best I can. Thank you again for your scholarship and belief in me.