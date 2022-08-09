Motorists traveling on Crandon Boulevard for the next seven days will need to exercise caution and patience -- more than usual, anyway -- due to a project being done by Florida Power & Light that helps safeguard the Village of Key Biscayne's power grid.

Village officials, along with Miami-Dade County officials, agreed to allow FPL to conduct the necessary work during the day, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10, until Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The agreement ensures that FPL will return to “nights only” work starting Aug. 17, the first day of public school.

Contractors have been in the process of installing new underground transmission lines along Crandon Boulevard within Crandon Park, and the specialized daytime work will coincide with concrete deliveries to that area.