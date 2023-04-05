Franchy, succeeding at what she always wanted to do; selling luxury real estate in South Florida

Gazing across the slushy, snowy mountains surrounding the Vail, Colo., area during a recent vacation, Vivianna Franchy couldn’t help but admire nature’s beauty, literally providing her a breath of fresh air.

But, back on Key Biscayne, where she has lived for 30-plus years, Franchy already has reached her own mountaintop, living “where you really can enjoy a beautiful life” and working in the property management business and in real estate, “where I am able to sell one of the best products in the world, and that is mostly Miami and Key Biscayne.”

The native of Lima, Peru, has emerged as one of the area’s foremost women in the business world, operating Viviana Deluxe LLC, managing properties for many owners who do not live in the country.

She has adopted that same branding in her marketing as a Forever Agent with the Coral Gables-based mega-company Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, where the concept is “that we are not in the transaction business, but that we are in the relationships forever business,” she said.

The single mother of Andrew, now 30 and living in New York (“He will always be my kid,” she said, laughing) had been a global traveler, first earning an Industrial Engineering degree (and getting her master’s in Marketing at Texas Tech) to understand “processes, going from point A to point B.” It’s something her father taught her in his own manufacturing business in Peru, and something she still uses today.

Along the way came jobs in corporate technology, at Lexmark, Compaq and Toshiba, where she once sold laptops.

Getting into real estate was something she always wanted to do, but her property management business could not overlap in some cases. But, after Berkshire Hathaway and EWM Realty merged several years ago, she got the call from CEO and President Ron Shuffield and Managing Broker of the Key Biscayne Office, Vivian Galego- Mendez.

“Ron said he could help me to grow with a worldwide company, and an ethical company. It was easy to make that decision,” Franchy said.

Selling properties in the Miami area might seem easy, but consider there are more than 400 agents who handle Key Biscayne transactions alone.

“It is a very competitive market, but it’s also very rewarding because you’re able to market yourself in your ambitions and your own personality, and that’s what makes this business individualistic,” Franchy said. “You are out there projecting yourself, your style ... let’s say it has a lot of ‘you’ in it.”

The difference in selling here, rather than other Florida markets, is simple to understand.

“Miami is a great product and a beautiful product, and it’s out there for the world, not to discover, but to take a part of it,” she said. “It used to be a stop on the peninsula to go someplace else. But the vibrancy of the city and what it offers ... and it’s become a very big name and compared to (major cities) around the world.”

Being a woman in her profession offers her the advantage of having the ability to be an “equal” with her male counterparts and, she said, she is treated as such.

The toughest thing about real estate? “It’s tough to be a Realtor, for both men or women, because there’s a lot of rejection that one has to overcome in order to make everything happen so that we can become successful,” she said.

She takes pride in National Women’s Month, because “it’s a recognition effort of many women before us making it a better world ... it was an incredible effort they put together. They broke so many barriers and made the women in business today to be able to conquer and aspire and achieve all of what we have and what we can.”

That’s exactly what Franchy is doing.

“I just want to provide the best possible service to those who want a piece of Miami and enjoy this fantastic city,” she said. “(At Berkshire Hathaway-EWM), we have the ability to sell millions in (this area), which we are ... it’s been an amazing journey.”

Contact Vivianna Franchy at 305-798-6010 or viviannadeluxe@aol.com

Follow her on Instagram at @viviannadeluxe

This article was published as part of Islander News' The Women's Issue and included in Islander News' second annual Women in Business section. For the complete The Women's Issue edition, click here.