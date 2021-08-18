Free immunization for required shots available for public school students this Saturday

Parents of school-age children who are about to enter Miami-Dade County Public Schools will have an opportunity to have their children immunized on Saturday (August 21) when the system has partnered with the Florida Department of Health to provide free back-to-school immunizations for children.

All the school district’s students must-have a certificate of immunization showing they have been vaccinated against:

Polio

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Diphtheria

Tetanus and (whooping cough) pertussis (DTap)

Hepatitis B

Varicella (chicken pox).

Click here for the district's health and immunization requirements or print document included in this post.

Health Centers where free vaccines are available include:

- Health District Center 1350 N.W. 14th Street, 2nd Floor, Miami, FL 33125 (Mon.–Fri. 8:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

- Little Haiti Health Center 300 NE 80th Terrace 2nd Floor Miami, FL 33138 (Mon, Wed & Fri. 8:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

- West Perrine Health Center 18255 Homestead Ave., Miami, FL 33157 (Rear) (Mon.–Fri. 8:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

You must make an appointment by calling (786) 845-0550. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and immunization records must be provided.