Free LGBTQ+ pride features local performance by original singer of “It’s Raining Men”

As National Pride Month gets closer (June) and The Adrienne Arsht Center is gearing up for Pride events.

As part of their events, the center will hold their sixth annual CommuniTea Dance, the Center invites the South Florida community to attend their FREE LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

Headlined by the two-time Grammy Award nominee Martha Wash, who was also the original Weather Girl, the fun begins on Sunday, June 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Walsh will be performing for attendees 18 and over, who are also invited to a tea dance and concert from 3 to 6 p.m.

Celebrations will take place at the Thomson Plaza for the Arts at the Ziff Ballet Opera House, located at 1300 Biscayne Boulevard.

Tickets are free with RSVP, and can be reserved now at arshtcenter.org. To RSVP directly, click here.

The first few hours of fun are open to attendees of all ages, who will be able to explore the Pride Marketplace, which will include local organizations, creatives, and small businesses. Guests will also experience family-friendly performances, storytelling, sing-alongs, and other activities for children.

After 3 p.m. the tea dance celebration for guests 18 and older will commence. Music will be taken over by Deejay Smeejay, who has DJed at Sky Sundays at Esme Hotel, OUTShine Film Festival, and Miami Beach Pride. Some of the many fun activities include a marketplace, performances by local artists, and the headlining show by the legendary Martha “The Queen of Clubland” Wash, known for her powerful soprano voice. Ms. Wash, a platinum-selling recording artist, will be singing some of her classic tunes like “It’s Raining Men,” “Strike It Up,” “Everybody Everybody,” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).”

Food and drink specials will be available for the entirety of the event.

