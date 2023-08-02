Freebee service increasing to provide better access to mass-transit connections

Bus commuters heading in and out of Key Biscayne are now being treated to more frequent service opportunities during early morning and late afternoon peak hours.

The Route B bus, which was operating two routes, with one veering onto Harbor Drive, is now renamed Route 26, and will only service Crandon Boulevard. On the island, it will turn at The Towers and head back out over the Rickenbacker Causeway to the free, mass-transit Metromover at Brickell Station.

With a straight-line bus service coming about every 10-12 minutes between 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m., with about three dozen stops, it also makes it easier for Freebee riders to connect to their final destination or even arrive at bus pickup points.

Pickup points for the Freebees, to get riders to the final destination points, if desired, are at the Shell gas station (for the north side of the island) and farther down at Paradise Park (for the south side).

As part of Miami Dade County’s Better Bus Network, and due to low ridership the decision was made to eliminate the Harbor Drive route. As a result, Village staff has been working with Freebee to establish a temporary solution to service the vacated areas.

There is an adjustment period, and Village officials will monitor the rider counts and adjust accordingly.

The roll-out began last Monday with only 10 riders hopping on.

"I don't think they (bus riders) believed me," said new Village Public Works Director Cairo Cangas, laughing. "The second day, it doubled (to 22). We want to get to 50 (in the 7-9 a.m. range). We want to make sure there's a reason for it (to continue)."

Word of mouth and route maps in the media and on the Village website should increase those numbers, especially with air-conditioned buses during the sweltering heat and suffocating humidity.

Two Freebees, with a maximum of five riders, are available from 7-9 a.m. on weekdays. All other hours are on-demand services.

Temporary Freebee routes go on Hampton Lane up to Fernwood Road, making it just a short walk from the north Harbor Drive area that formerly had bus service.

Jessica Drouet, Community Relations and Communications Officer for the Village, hopes students at MAST Academy will take advantage of the bus rides to alleviate some vehicle congestion.

Bus service remains at $2.25 one way or $5.65 for a day pass. Transit passes are the easiest method of payment.

People can find information about connections out of Key Biscayne on the Miami-Dade County Metrobus website.

According to Miami-Dade data, about 2,200 people ride the Key Biscayne bus on an average weekday, many of those in the hospitality, service, domestic or business services, Drouet said. Ridership has been up about 63% from the previous year.

"The Transit Alliance, for years, has been working on changing the route," Cangas said, "and these buses are full of people going down Crandon."

One of the big tests will come when school begins and how it impacts school traffic.

"If we can alleviate having parents dropping kids off at MAST, one car less and one car less ... everything helps," Drouet said.

What you need to know

Jessica Drouet answered three questions to familiarize commuters with Route 26 and its connections.

Does the morning bus service run all seven days (and holidays) or just weekdays?

Remember that the bus we're discussing is a Miami-Dade County bus for Key Biscayne, and it is No. 26. Here is a link with the full schedule for No. 26: Metrobus Route Details - Miami-Dade County. There is a drop-down in a gray box where you can see the weekend schedule, too.

Are there more bus services throughout the day?

The Miami-Dade County buses are coming (and going) with a greater frequency, so, yes, there are more buses throughout the day, particularly during peak hours. The frequency of Route 26 will be improved with more frequent bus service during peak times:

* Bus service every 10-12 mins. during peak times: 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

* Bus service every 30 mins. during off-peak times: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

* Bus service every 40-60 mins. during further off-peak times: 5 a.m.-6 a.m. & 7 p.m.-midnight.

Finally, does Freebee run every day, including holidays?

Freebee operates every day (seven days a week) except for major holidays (Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, Thanksgiving).

Hours of on-demand operation are:

* Sunday to Thursday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

* Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Download the free Freebee app from the Google Play Store or iTunes Store or call the bilingual dispatch team at (855) 918-3733 and start enjoying free rides.