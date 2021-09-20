Freebee service looking to expand free rides off the Key

“Come on and take a free ride ... “ — Edgar Winter

Key Biscayne residents and tourists will be humming that lyric for the foreseeable future as the city’s connection to the Freebee on-demand transportation service prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary on the island.

Ahead, potentially, may be free rides to Brickell or even Vizcaya.

“It’s been great,” said Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson.

More than 100,000 people annually hop on and off Key Biscayne’s Freebee electric vehicles, which look like elongated six-passenger golf carts — with doors.

Each of the five vehicles travel about 68 miles daily just on Key Biscayne, with each cart available to go between 50 and 75 miles on a single charge, according to Brandon Fernandez, director of Workforce Management for Freebee.

There also is a regulation Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) cart available, usually for grocery store and pharmacy runs, Fernandez said.

Council member Luis Lauredo has described Freebee as “the best thing that’s happened in Key Biscayne.”

The Village assumed the contract from the Community Foundation shortly after Dr. Roland Samimy was hired as its Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer in April 2020.

“The contract itself is a continuous contract for as long as it’s beneficial to both parties,” Williamson said.

The business model has been a success for Freebee, which began its free rides on South Beach in 2012, and now will have expanded to 25 communities in Miami-Dade County with the recent additions of Pinecrest and Coconut Grove. There also is Freebee service in Delray Beach, St. Petersburg Beach and Islamorada in the Florida Keys.

Key Biscayne, like other cities, uses funds from the county’s half-cent sales surtax to the People’s Transportation Plan, overseen by Miami-Dade’s Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust (CITT) committee.

Freebee itself garners revenue through advertising, which it shares with municipalities, along with municipal funding and Florida Department of Transportation subsidies.

While the vehicles on Key Biscayne usually hover about 25 mph, they are restricted from going on roads with a minimum 40 mph speed limit. So, in order to acquire a vehicle or two to take passengers on the Rickenbacker Causeway, there are options.

Williamson said talks will proceed over the next few months to try and get Key Biscayne included in the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization’s SMART Plan, otherwise known as the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan, a vision to improve rapid transit corridors and implement a Bus Express Rapid Transit network system.

“If we were included, we could see an increase of internal Village on-demand Freebee and possibly a commuter vehicle to and from, say, the Vizcaya Station or the Brickell people mover (Metromover),” Williamson said, “but we’ve got to figure out what makes the most sense.”

Surveys will go out to the community to get its feeling about commuter issues.

Williamson said acquiring a vehicle that would seat 10-15, such as the passenger vans being used in Palmetto Bay, “makes the most sense,” although smaller, speedier Tesla models (faster than Key Biscayne’s Polaris GEM carts) now being used in Hialeah would be fast enough to cross the causeway.

Key Biscayne has been getting the most from its passengers after a recent adjustment.

“We made a decision about a month ago, when we had four on-demand (carts) and one circulator,” Williamson said. “We took off the circulator and replaced it with an on-demand. The circulator was giving 750 rides a month, and the others were about 1,800. You get a lot more people.”

To hop a ride on the electric vehicle “moving billboards,” simply download the Freebee app, place a reservation for your pick-up spot and then confirm it. You can even track the progress of your driver. Rides are free, although tipping is allowed but not required. Masks are currently required for passengers and drivers, who are fully trained.

Key Biscayne’s first run was Dec. 15, 2016.

“We just expanded (our southern route) to Bill Baggs (State Park) to Boater’s Grill (restaurant), so that was an exciting (addition) due to popular demand,” Fernandez said.

Hours on the island for Freebee rides are Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-10 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fernandez would not say if the Freebee business is putting a dent into the local taxi and bus industry, but because of geographic boundaries, it does have its limitations, he said.

“It is definitely getting cars off the road; people who eat and work in their community might not need a car at all,” he said. “It’s definitely a competitor and a unique service.”

For those who do not have Android and IOS capabilities, the toll-free dispatch line is 855-918-3733 to make reservations.

All you need to do is just keep humming.“Slow ride, take it easy ... ” (Foghat)