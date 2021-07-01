“Freedom” Tax-Free Week starts July 1 for concerts, boating & sporting gear, concert tickets, gym memberships and more

Staring Thursday, July 1, Florida is in many ways, celebrating a return to normalcy, putting at least some pandemic restrictions behind us, with a new and far-reaching program where you can shop, tax free, for a wide range of items related to recreational activities and qualifying event admissions.
The list of things on which you won’t have to pay tax during Freedom Week, which starts July 1 and lasts until July 7, is long and varied.
For example, concert, museums and movie tickets, and even gym memberships, are tax free if you purchase them during Freedom Week and attend an event before the end of the year.
Below is a list of qualifying event admissions, which must be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:
- Live music event
- Movie theater
- Entry to a museum, including annual passes
- Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
- Live sporting event
- Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance
- Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances
- Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event
- Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December
Here is a list of qualifying items:
$5 or less
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item
$10 or less
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together
$15 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent
$25 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks
$30 or less
- Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights
- Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags
- General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles
$40 or less
- Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear
$50 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares
- Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs
- General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets
$75 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually
$100 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses
$150 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set
$200 or less
- Camping Supplies: tents
- General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars
$250 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles
$300 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards
$500 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks
