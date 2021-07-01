“Freedom” Tax-Free Week starts July 1 for concerts, boating & sporting gear, concert tickets, gym memberships and more

Staring Thursday, July 1, Florida is in many ways, celebrating a return to normalcy, putting at least some pandemic restrictions behind us, with a new and far-reaching program where you can shop, tax free, for a wide range of items related to recreational activities and qualifying event admissions.

The list of things on which you won’t have to pay tax during Freedom Week, which starts July 1 and lasts until July 7, is long and varied.

For example, concert, museums and movie tickets, and even gym memberships, are tax free if you purchase them during Freedom Week and attend an event before the end of the year.

Below is a list of qualifying event admissions, which must be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:

Live music event

Movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passes

Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Live sporting event

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance

Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December

Here is a list of qualifying items:

$5 or less

Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item

$10 or less

Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together

$15 or less

General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent

$25 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks

$30 or less

Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights

Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags

General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles

$40 or less

Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear

$50 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares

Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs

General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets

$75 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars

Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually

$100 or less

General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses

$150 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed

Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set

$200 or less

Camping Supplies: tents

General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars

$250 or less

General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles

$300 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards

$500 or less

Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks

For complete details on Freedom Week, provided by Florida’s Department of Revenue, click here.