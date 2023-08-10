Fresh money for Kissinger, record heat, Fernwood townhouses, and ‘routine’ budget among items making news in August 1999

In a hastily scheduled morning meeting, the Village Council adopted a new compensation package for Village Manager Sam Kissinger aimed at deterring him from accepting a job offer from a Florida Keys municipality.

As part of the package, the Council agreed to raise the manager's current base salary of $113,000 to $141,000. His total compensation package will increase from $153,350 to $184,400.

Alexander Aixala Turns One

Brigitte Nachtigall-Aixala and Mike Aixala had a birthday party for friends and family in honor of their son Alexander's first birthday.

Fernwood townhouses

Barring further delays, the Village Council will decide next Tuesday whether a developer's plans to build townhouses on the east side of Fernwood Road may go forward. Last month, the Council voted to defer the issue of whether to approve a site plan for the townhouses, which are part of a planned commercial-residential development called Key Colony Village.

Other elements of the project-including 42 apartment units facing Crandon Boulevard, 11,750 feet of new retail space, and 7,150 square feet of new office space received final Council approval last year and require no further hearings. But because the developer lacked specific design details on the townhouse component, the Council required an additional hearing on that portion of the project once plans were completed.

Key Colony Village is backed by Fininvest Investments, a limited Partnership whose principal part-her is Fritz Scharenberg, a developer with a long history of development on Key Biscayne.

Bixby All-Stars roll

Ted Williams didn't show up, but the Key Biscayne Athletic Club's All-Star softball game still turned out to be an entertaining event Sunday at St. Agnes field. The Bixby All-Stars defeated the Key Rat All-Stars 16-12 in the first KBAC All-Star game.

Decoupage Exhibition

Four Key Biscayne artists – Karen Garcia, Karen De Onrubio, Victoria Lorens, and Isabel Hidalgo de Caviedes – displayed their decoupage works at La Piazetta with the support of Wimbish-Riteway Realty.

Feelin' hot, hot, hot

With the mercury rising to record levels in South Florida and across the country, Key Biscayne residents are doing their best to cope with another hot summer.

“We're living in the pool," says resident Hilary Earl, who had a pool installed at her home last year. Earl says having the pool has made a big difference. "I don't notice it being as hot this year, probably because we got the pool."

When some of her friends in England called her recently to say they would be visiting her this month, Earl tried to warn them about the hot Florida Summers. "I don't think they realize how hot it is," Earl says.

Realtor Cecile Sanchez is following the traditional advice for keeping cool on hot summer days. "I try to wear light colors--forget pantyhose at this time of year," Sanchez says. "Just loose-fitting clothes and natural fabrics and drink a lot of water. Sanchez says the hardest thing about the hot weather is having to work through the Heat while she sees others enjoying the beach.

Residents critical of $900,000 street plan

A planned $900,000 enhancement to the Village's entranceway drew its share of public criticism at a meeting in the Council chamber.

Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jud Kurlancheek fielded complaints and concerns from more than a dozen residents, many of whom criticized the project's scope, cost, and design.

The project would run down Crandon Boulevard from the entrance to the Village and extend from the intersection with Harbor Drive to just past Fernwood Road It would include bike lanes, cross. walks and a pedestrian island at the intersection of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive.

Existing lanes would be made narrower in an effort to increase pedestrian and biker safety by forcing traffic to slow down. Eight-foot sidewalks would be lined with Royal Palms and shrubs and decorated with wave patterns formed by joints in the concrete.

An entry feature with the Village seal on a spiral shell-shaped structure would greet drivers entering the Village and a compass design made of pavers and colored concrete would appear at the center of the intersection. Project approval was deferred but Mayor Joe Rasco has since indicated that the Council will likely not take up the issue again until its September 14 meeting.

Manager: 2000 budget ‘routine’

When Village Councilmembers take up the first budget of the new millennium at their first budget hearing Thursday, Sept. 9, most of the 266-page document will look quite familiar to them, according to Village Manager Sam Kissinger.

"This is probably one of the more routine budgets that I've submitted," Kissinger said. "The departmental budgets are practically the same as last year."

Kissinger prepared the $23.8 million fiscal year 2000 budget with the help of Village Finance Director Tom Zannis and assistant to the Village Manager James DeCocq. The proposed budget was completed last week and sent to every member of the Council.

While the budget is based on last year's millage rate of 3.606, revenue will rise 10.5 percent, or more than $1 million, thanks to an increase in the total value of taxable property on the island resulting from a combination of new development and higher property assessments. Key Biscayne's mill rate has been reduced 25 percent since 1993 and is the lowest mill rate of any municipality in the county.

For the last #islanderthrowback, click here.