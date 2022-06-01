Friday fundraising barbecue kicks Fourth of July preparations into high gear

Fireworks, floats and a flyover should make for a fantastic Fourth of July on Key Biscayne.

Patriotic colors and community spirit are just part of the 63rd annual parade -- the oldest and longest in South Florida -- to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday.

Michele Estevez, a Key Biscayne resident for more than 45 years, said her independent committee -- one which she has been part of for over 30 year with the official title, she jokes, "Woman of Many Hats" – is looking forward to a fun-filled celebration.

"We are excited," she said.

Participating in the parade is free for residents, who can decorate their vehicles, golf carts or bicycles (go to https://www.kb4.org for details). "The only ones who pay are the politicians," Estevez said, noting this is an election year in the Village.

"Every year there's an election, we get good funding," she said, laughing.

According to Mayor Mike Davey, fireworks will return after a couple years off due to the pandemic, and will again be launched in the evening from a raft offshore the Beach Club.

To coincide with the parade, the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne will host its popular "Americana" Picnic in the Park at the Village Green promenade, with all proceeds going to local charitable projects.

Before all the red, white and blue is rolled out, however, there will be a fundraising “New Moon” barbecue this Friday (June 3) at the Beach Club, organized by Alexa Holloway.

It will feature delicious food from well-known Shorty's Bar-B-Q of Miami. Tickets for the 7 p.m.-midnight event are $18 to $45, available at eventbrite.com

Exciting parade lineup

Estevez is the lineup coordinator on the parade committee, making sure the lineup is all set that morning on Fernwood Road.

Working closely with committee leader Rafa Momene and veteran Master of Ceremonies Austin Tellam -- he is easy to spot with his flamboyant red, white and blue costume, oversized hat and lavish face paint -- they will line up the judges (this year, Estevez hopes to have the first woman on the panel), coordinate with all the floats, and make sure each school has two buses available (one for the marching students and one for the instruments).

This year's parade will include a jazz band, a summer aquatic camp kids float, and teen queens representing many areas. Also returning after an absence due to the pandemic is a high school band from Baltimore.

"They do fund-raisers, like the pasta dinners and car washes. All the way from Baltimore, can you imagine?" Estevez said. "For some reason, our parade attracts good people."

The nearly mile-long patriotic procession begins at 11 a.m. at the corner of Crandon Boulevard and Harbor Drive, and heads toward Cape Florida to the end of Village Green Park, looping into West Enid Drive. There will be a stage in front of the Village Green.

It’s not too late to enter the parade. Click here for details.

This year's honorary parade marshal will be Sally Brody, one of the most beloved members of the community. Her husband, Cliff, a former Village Vice Mayor and whose efforts convinced residents to approve their own Fire-Rescue department, passed away at age 82 in January.

"Mrs. Brody served as a school teacher for many years and she's always been active in the community," Estevez said.

"When we select a parade marshal, we look for people who have done things to help (the Village), a member of an organization and, really, who left a footprint here."

The "legendary" parade, as it's been referred to, "started with just a couple people on bicycles in traditional costumes,” Tellam said.

President Richard Nixon once greeted kids on the street, and Grammy-winning singer Jon Secada once sang the national anthem.

“It’s definitely growing,” he said.

If you would like to assist the parade committee, especially young volunteers, call (305) 361-3262 and ask for Michele.