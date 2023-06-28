Fried family has created a legacy of volunteerism for the Key’s 4th celebrations

The Fried family has carried on a family tradition to make Key Biscayne a special place for their families and others.

The three generations of attorneys have been volunteers for the Fourth of July Parade Committee, dating back to the fireworks at the old Key Biscayne Hotel, where the Nixon-Kennedy talks took place in 1960 in Villa 69, where the Nixon family was staying.

That's when the patriarch of the family, Mortimer, or "Mort" as he was well known, was part of the Fourth of July Committee, which inaugurated the annual event now in its 64th year.

Mort, who passed away in 2017, moved to Key Biscayne from New York City in 1951 and played a key role in its incorporation in 1991. Along the way, the World War II veteran became a Councilman for three terms, a Vice Mayor, a Commodore at the Yacht Club, a volunteer with the Lions' Club, and even a coach.

But his work for the Fourth of July events was noticed, inspiring his son, Mark, and Mark’s son, Matt, to follow in his footsteps.

"He was on the Fourth of July Committee in the '60s and '70s," Mark said, "and I became a (member) in '78," and now his son joined four years ago. "My father would get the parade permit (from the Village), then that became my role, and now, Matt's doing that."

Mark recalled taking part in one of the parades with his dad in front of the old Key Biscayne Hotel, where The Ocean Club now stands.

"That hotel opened in 1951 or '52, and it had villas, a nice little pitch-and-putt golf course, and a very nice (centrally located) pool," he said.

His dad (and later when he) participated in those early days when the Village's first physician, Dr. John Handwerker, was the committee president.

"Everyone wore their red Fourth of July blazers," Mark said. "Not one of those (was) issued until (the volunteer) had served through one committee and one parade. We had to earn it."

Mark still works as an attorney, and Matt has been a member of the Bar for 10 years.

The Fourth remains a family tradition for both of them and their families.

"It's the place to be, at the parade," Mark said. "It's all about friends, family, running into people who moved off the island maybe 40, 20, even 10 years ago. It's always a treat to see old friends."