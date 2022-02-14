Last week, a group of friends – including Carlos Mandiola, Edgar Schobel, Frank de Mechana and Edgar Pedrosa – got together to celebrate the life and works of their friend, the painter José “Pepín” Alvarez.

Alvarez, born in Cuba, came to the US in 1960 and has lived ever since in Miami, a city he loves and that welcomed him and his family with open arms. Mandiola shared Alvarez’s website which displays his painting, including outstanding portraits of local residents, friends and Miami notables, such as former County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“He is really talented and still painting at 95 years old,” Mandiola said, adding: “Pepín has been painting all his life for his own enjoyment. But 25 years ago he began painting for others as his popularity increased.

“His expertise is portraits. He is able to transfer the personality and soul of his subjects to the canvas with great ability. He also masters other types of paintings. The fact he is still painting at 95 is a tribute to the kind of person he is.”

To see Alvarez’s work, visit pepinalvarez.com